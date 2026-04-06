‘The Dream Are A Huge Problem Now’: Angel Reese Trade Makes Team With Best Record In East WNBA Title Contenders, And Caitlin Clark Fans Are Sick

The writing was all over the wall at the end of last season’s disaster that two-time WNBA All-Star Angel Reese was not long for Chicago. After an historic rookie season in 2024, the franchise fired Teresa Weatherspoon, and then put a raggedy product on the floor around Reese, who made it quite clear that if there weren’t some real changes in management she would be exiting stage left.

RELATED: ‘I’m Heartbroken’: Angel Reese May Want Trade To New York After Firing Of Teresa Weatherspoon and Posing For Photo With Knicks Star Karl Anthony Towns’ Girlfriend Jordyn Woods

Reese was suspended by the team for a half after making comments that were deemed “detrimental to the team.”

A few days before the suspension, Reese criticized the franchise and the caliber of players it was bringing in, saying, “I’m not settling for the same s*** we did this year.” She later added, “We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me.”

Angel Reese Traded To Contending Atlanta Dream & Two First-Round Picks

Well, welcome to Atlanta. Chi Barbie is now Dream Barbie.

Reese, 23, was traded to the Atlanta Dream on Monday, the team confirmed.

On Monday, Reese posted a video tribute to Chicago on her Instagram.

The Sky traded Reese and the right to swap second-round picks with Atlanta in 2028, the team confirmed. In exchange for Reese, the Sky received the Dream’s first-round picks in both 2027 and 2028.

The team thanked Reese via social media for her contributions in Chicago. Reese was ecstatic and also confirmed the news, calling it an “Angel’s dream” to play for Atlanta.

Atlanta Dream Stars Recruited Angel Reese At Team USA FIBA World Cup Qualifier In Puerto Rico

The 22-year-old forward is a versatile player who can now truly excel on a squad that harbors two of the game’s elite ballers in Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray, who openly recruited Reese following her Team USA FIBA performance. Both chimed in under a post of Reese wearing her red Team USA jersey.

“I know another red jersey you can wear”, wrote Howard. To which Gray replied, “With 3 letters as well!!!”

All three were teamed up in Puerto Rico after playing the FIBA Qualifiers tournament with Reese on the same roster. So we know there were some conversations going on and chemistry being established.

“Angel is a dynamic talent and a perfect fit for what we are building in Atlanta,” Dream general manager Dan Padover said in a statement. “Her competitiveness, production and drive to win align seamlessly with our vision.”

Fans always have something to say about Reese, and social media reacted to the trade with different emotions. Just from a basketball standpoint, however, she escaped Chicago and is on a contender, where her winning skills will have even greater impact. This was actually anti-Reese fans’ greatest fear.

Fans React To Angel Reese Trade

Reese will also be teaming with nine-time All-Star, future Hall of Famer and WNBA champion Brittney Griner.

Reese Lobs to Griner gonna go crazy! 🤪 pic.twitter.com/2CFC5l8YqL — Juels (@julianpatrickR) April 6, 2026

“I’m low key confused on why they are pushing her as the main star of the team or as the game changer I don’t get the hype around her though,” said one skeptical fan.

“Trust that a new environment will be a breath of fresh air for her and that she will leave all the Caitlin Clark comparisons and distractions now and just enjoy her basketball career,” another fan said.

“The Dream are a HUGE problem now,” another predicted.

“Finally getting away from that miserable franchise,” one fan quipped.

Caitlin Clark fans chimed in with a negative spin on the trade.



“traded a top 10 player and a face of the league for two picks lol,” said one doubting Thomas.

“Brick layer being sent to build properties in ATL,” a person commented.

Dream Barbie Is Perfect Fit In Atlanta

People will have their opinion, but with Angel Reese’s star power and position as one of the dominant rebounders in NBA history with a high motor and understanding of team concepts, the Atlanta Dream have upgraded significantly and added a crucial piece they were missing.

Howard (17.3 ppg) and Gray (15.6 ppg) are two of the elite two-way forces in the WNBA. Why would they pursue her so aggressively if they didn’t desperately want her presence on their team?

Through her first two seasons, Reese has averaged 14.0 points and 12.8 rebounds per game, recording 49 double-doubles and setting rookie records for rebounding. She also led the league in rebounding in 2025.

Despite the attempts at jokes and ridicule, Atlanta is actually the perfect team for Reese to join, they have crazy guards, which is something she’s hasn’t played with since Caitlin Clark’s real nemesis, Chennedy Carter, was blackballed from the league. Atlanta is also defensive minded and high energy, same as Reese. Her buckets will come way easier in this offense.

LOL The Dream won the East going 30-14 tied for second best record in the entire league… — LA MAQUINA DE SOMBRAS (@FANalyst1) April 6, 2026

“I get going all in, but TWO first round picks are crazy… Reese better turn the Atlanta Dream into contenders immediately or this will age BAD,” said one misinformed fan.

To which another fan reminded, “LOL The Dream won the East going 30-14 tied for second best record in the entire league…”

Angel Reese Traded To WNBA Title Contender

Long before this trade materialized, Angel Reese fans wanted her to be rescued by a contender.

“Chicago Sky needs to get their ‘LOSER MENTALITY’ together, because that’s all they’re good for when it comes to Angel Reese and trade her where she’ll be appreciated as a basketball player and a championship winner, unlike some,” one wrote on X. Echoing the same sentiment, another fan added, “Don’t care where she goes, just get her up out of Chicago.” “Just get Angel Reese out of Chicago, where she was let down by management and her team but loved by the fans”, another supported.

Now they have gotten their wish.

In 2025, the Dream were 30-14 good for second best in the “W” but got upset in the first round by Kelsey Mitchell and the Indiana Fever.

The Atlanta Dream also had the fourth highest-scoring offense in the WNBA at 84.4 ppg and the second ranked defense. The additions of new coach Karl Smesko, Griner and post-punisher Brionna Jones elevated the squad quickly from its 2024 doldrums. Now the sky is the limit with Angel Reese. No pun intended.