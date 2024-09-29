‘I’m Heartbroken’: Angel Reese May Want Trade To New York After Firing Of Teresa Weatherspoon and Posing For Photo With Knicks Star Karl Anthony Towns’ Girlfriend Jordyn Woods

In a surprising move, the Chicago Sky have decided to move on from head coach Teresa Weatherspoon just one season into her tenure as the club’s lead sideline stalker.



While the Sky didn’t finish the season the way they wanted, going 13-27, they were competitive and even had some big road wins at (Las Vegas and Seattle). T-Spoon’s firing comes less than one year after she was hired to lead the now middling franchise that’s just three seasons from winning a WNBA championship.

In a statement released following the firing, team co-owner Nadi Rawlinson thanked T-Spoon for her contributions.

“After careful consideration, we have decided it is in our best interest of the organization to part ways with head coach Teresa Weatherspoon. We are deeply appreciative of Coach TSpoon’s contributions to the Chicago Sky, and the energy and passion she brought to the head coaching role.”

Angel Reese Might Want Out Of Chicago After Teresa Weatherspoon Firing

The move isn’t sitting well with Sky star Angel Reese whose relationship with her coach is very strong and goes beyond basketball.

The Chicago Sky announced today that Teresa Weatherspoon will not retain the role of Head Coach for the 2025 season. pic.twitter.com/A9Sc3dL9vF — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) September 27, 2024

“I’m heartbroken,” she began. “I’m literally lost for words knowing what this woman meant to me in such a pivotal point in my life. She was the only person that believed in me. The one that trusted me. Many don’t even know what it’s like to be a black woman in sports when nobody believes in you. You had a tough job. All the crazy circumstances that we went through this year & when your back was against the wall, you always believed. I came to Chicago because of YOU. You were an unsung hero in my life. We built a relationship in a short amount of time that will last forever.”

In the aftermath of the news, the aforementioned Reese, who led the league in rebounding at (13.1) per game, took to social media to express her feelings.

Coming into the league this past season, many questioned if Reese could actually play at the WNBA level. Reese quickly put that to rest, displaying the toughness, grit and rebounding prowess that made her a star at LSU.



One of her biggest supporters was TSpoon, who believed in her from the jump, and that helped propel Reese to leading the league in rebounding.

What’s Next For Sky: Angel Reese Trade?

Per reports, there was a disconnect between TSpoon and the players. Chemistry issues is also allegedly the reason the team moved sharpshooter Marina Mabrey to the Connecticut Sun during the Olympic and All-Star break.



That move along with a noticeable change in style of play and some questionable in-game coaching decisions seem to be the two biggest reasons for TSpoon’s removal as head coach.



Angel Reese Takes Photos With New Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods



Reese does always seem to be in the right place st the right time and ahead of the game.



Three days prior to the reporter Karl Anthony-Towns trade to the NY Knicks, Reese was spotted taking glamour shots with Towns’ model and entrepreneur girlfriend Jordyn Woods and he sister Jodie.



Woods grew to prominence (12M Social media followers) during her friendship with Kylie Jenner.

Angel Reese w/ Jodie & Jordyn Woods. 👑✨ pic.twitter.com/gFpMEDu5Ob — LANI ❦ (@___lovelani) September 25, 2024

The photo of Reese and Woods has been going viral online, with over 1M views and 45,000 likes.



How is AR always around the celebrities in their biggest moments?



When Jaylen Brown was at the center of the news for being snubbed from Team USA, Reese was courtside with the 2024 NBA Finals MVP and his former WNBA/model girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick at Bronny James’ summer league game. Brown was captured on video with the ladies saying “I don’t think Bronny is a pro.”



The moment went viral and guess who was on every video circulating? Angel Reese of course, just minding her business and watching her profile raise.



Angel Reese To The NY Liberty?

Maybe Reese had whiff of KAT’s impending trade and decided to position herself on the NY Liberty’s radar, knowing that her friend Woods would now be walking the isles of Bergdorf Goodman and other Fifth Avenue shops for the next few seasons, which only elevates Reese’s all-in mentality when it comes to building her brand off the court.

Her elite rebounding skill set would also fit perfectly on a team with bonafide scorers and All-Stars such as Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones. Reese would also bring a toughness and tenacity that the Liberty could use. Someone who matches their coach’s energy.



Off the court, NY is perfect. A step up from Chicago as far as marketing is concerned.



Reese hangs out with as many celebrities and entertainers as she can and knows how to position her brand for success.



Unfortunately, her influence couldn’t save TSpoon’s job after just one season.

Not all is on the former New York Liberty legend and Basketball Hall of Famer. She unfortunately she walked into a no-win situation, where the Sky has been falling in Chicago since winning the 2021 WNBA title.



Will Reese want to stick around to help build Chicago into a contender without a coach who was willing to make her a featured player on the team?