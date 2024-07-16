Man Down ! | Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Caught Shamelessly Gossiping With His WNBA Crew About Bronny James

NBA Summer League is alive and kicking out in “Sin City,” aka Las Vegas. As the NBA’s new crop of draft picks and other NBA hopefuls take the court daily a who’s who of NBA stars, league executives and other well-known faces are usually sitting courtside.



That was no different on Monday night as Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, the reigning Eastern Conference Finals and NBA Finals MVP happened to be in attendance to his Celtics versus the Los Angeles Lakers.

The game featured Bronny James, the namesake son of NBA superstar LeBron James whose being drafted created a lot of blowback, and his Summer League performance thus far hasn’t helped matters. Brown, whom many believe should’ve been the one to replace Kawhi Leonard on Team USA in the Paris Olympics, could be seen making comments about the action on the floor.



The three-time All-Star seemingly said what so many others have been screaming ever since Bronny opted to declare for the NBA draft.

Angel Reese, Kysre Gondrezick & Jaylen Brown courtside in Vegas! pic.twitter.com/rG9Ptkwkda — NBA (@NBA) July 16, 2024

Brown Apparently Speaks The Truth

As the camera zeroed in on Brown who was sitting courtside with WNBA free agent girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick and her former Chicago Sky teammate, Rookie of the Year candidate and All-Star Angel Reese, Brown appeared to say the following.

“I don’t think Bronny is a pro.”

Kysre: “I think he’ll be on the G-league team, for sure.

Brown: “Because of his name, he’s gonna be with the Lakers (main).”

James’ last name is the only reason he was drafted. His one year of college production didn’t warrant him being chosen, but he’s the son of NBA royalty.

Jaylen Brown said “I don’t think Bronny is a pro” 😳 pic.twitter.com/ywavJ4mzMU — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) July 16, 2024

Brown Doesn’t Deny What He Said

Following the game Brown took to X and responded to a video of him saying that, and the Celtics star didn’t deny what he said. In fact, he wrote this caption above the video.

“It’s a flex to have your son in the NBA if reflects greatness and longevity! Bronny has all the tools around him to be successful, I look forward to watching his growth.

Bronny Doesn’t Look The Part

Through four Summer League games, Brown is correct, Bronny looks nothing like a pro. His abysmal stat line doesn’t tell the full story either.

MPG: 25.8

PPG: 4.3

FG%: .226 (7-31)

3p%: .000 (0-15)

FT%: .500

RPG: 3.8

APG: 1.5

SPG: 1.3

BPG: 0.8

TOPG: 1.8

+/-: -38 (-9.5 pg)

He’s only 19, and still learning but he’s got a very, very long way to go.