‘Didn’t Know You Would Come Across That Soft Bro’: Jaylen Brown Calls ESPN ‘Unethical,’ Stephen A. Smith Strikes Back With Receipts

Jaylen Brown continues to want all the smoke with Stephen A. Smith. The Boston Celtics All-Star, who is in the midst of dealing with an attempted trade that fell through with the Milwaukee Bucks, attended a recent sporting event in France

When Brown celebrated the 2025-26 season as the most enjoyable season of his career, Smith was on the front lines suggesting Brown wanted a trade and criticizing the 2024 NBA Finals MVP or his take, inferring that he is a selfish player who enjoyed his personal career-best campaign, despite getting eliminated in the first round for the first time since 2021.

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Jaylen Brown Calls ESPN & Stephen Smith Unethical

Smith interpreted Brown’s comment as a negative and that narrative was perpetuated throughout social media. Brown, who has had his back-and-forths with the worldwide leader’s $100M man in the past, was blunt with his statement.

Celtics star Jaylen Brown at a recent event in France:



"ESPN is unethical, and Stephen A. Smith is the head face of that. The organization, the players, they were all in agreeaance. They all knew what I meant by that. Our team was basically salary dumped. We lost a lot of… pic.twitter.com/Le5TOfkWBd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 24, 2026

“ESPN is unethical, and Stephen A. Smith is the head face of that. The organization, the players, they were all in agreeance.They all knew what I meant by that. Our team was basically salary dumped. We lost a lot of players. For us to emerge and still be in the same position…” Brown said.

To which Stephen A. Smith wasted no time responding.

“Getting on my last damn nerves. I ain’t gonna lie, he’s so full of sh*t I want to throw up,” Smith replied on his “Straight Shooters” podcast. “Sudenly we’re unethical because we’re telling you how your comments came across. No wonder you’re ass in France. You can’t deal with the heat in America and justify how you’ve been acting since you got bounced out of the playoffs.”

Enough Is Enough! Jaylen Brown, I Accept Your Challenge pic.twitter.com/YrwXBNd53B — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 25, 2026

“Nobody’s done anything to you, Jaylen Brown,” Smith proclaimed. “You see, ladies and gentlemen, I shouldn’t even be upset because this should become an indication to you about how small people become…I didn’t know you would come across as that soft, bro.” “You’re welcome to come on the show,” Smith later said.

Fans React To Stephen A. Smith Responding To Jaylen Brown’s Insult

Smith was the target of most fans in the comments.

“Your lying ass keeps repeating the same lie on ESPN. You keep saying he said ‘it was his favorite season’ because he was an MVP candidate, Jayson Tatum was out, and he was ‘getting to have his on team.’ @FCHWPO clearly explained why and yet you keep misconstruing his point and lying about his full reflection on why this was his favorite season. That’s what makes you unethical. You continue to spew a narrative based on your interpretation of what Jaylen said, instead of citing what he explicitly said. “Even when you are presented with evidence you and Big Perk just keep repeating the same lie, threatening JB with ‘journalistic investigations’ and now you have created a false victimhood narrative like a real,” one fan commented.

“There’s definitely an agenda against Jaylen Brown,” another said, above a clip of Brown’s full comment. “They clipped him saying it’s his favorite season but didn’t post him explaining why from that same exact stream… Yall just ran with yall own narratives smh…”

Your lying ass keeps repeating the same lie on ESPN. You keep saying he said “it was his favorite season”because he was an m

MVP candidate, Jayson Tatum was out, and he was “getting to have his on team”. @FCHWPO clearly explained why and yet you keep miscontruing his point and… https://t.co/mKitalHnLU — Manny Cruz (@MannyCruz_MA) June 25, 2026

“JB is a leader and without him there’s no Championship for the Celtics. It’s that simple. Boston is a city of colorism,” another fan quipped.

Smith Shows Video Montage Speaking Glowingly Of Jaylen Brown Over The Years

Smith then went on “First Take” and defended himself with a video compilation of glowing things he has said about Brown over the years.

“I decided to have my producers put together a montage of exactly the things I have said about Jaylen Brown spinning the last seven years that evidently makes us unethical,” Smith said.

.@stephenasmith responds to Jaylen Brown and accepts his challenge 👀 pic.twitter.com/3JlsmMO2Vc — First Take (@FirstTake) June 25, 2026

Brown is an intelligent guy, and seeing him square off with Stephen A. Smith on “First Take” is an obvious ratings bonanza. The debate king is used to getting under the skin of athletes, but he might have met his match with Brown.