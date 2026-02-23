‘It’s A Popularity Contest’: LeBron James Forgives Jaylen Brown For Bronny Diss, Says Celtics Star Should Be In MVP Consideration

Jaylen Brown’s superstar play in the absence of Jayson Tatum has garnered Brown the first serious MVP consideration of his career. After the Boston Celtics thoroughly thrashed Luka and LeBron’s Lakers 111-89 on Feb. 22 as snow buried the Northeast, Bron gave a cold but somewhat flattering assessment of Brown’s performance as the lead guy this season.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer hasn’t forgotten what Brown said while sitting courtside with Angel Reese and Kysre Gondrezick during one of Bronny’s first Summer League games back in 2024.

LeBron James Recalls Jaylen Brown Disrespect Of NBA Son Bronny

“They used the motivation of a lot of people saying they are going to have a down year because of JT being out,” he continued. “Them losing Drew, Al leaves, Porzingis leaves. Their whole championship team pretty much is kind of revamped. They use that as motivation to keep them afloat. He’s playing great basketball. He’s taken the next step.”

“What’s your relationship been like with him over the years,” one reporter asked.

“Our relationship has been pretty respectful, besides the sh*t he said about Bronny in Summer League… but other than that, we’ve been alright,” LeBron said, before throwing a quick jab at Brown as well.

“Other than that we been alright. We be aight. He went on social media and said something about it. It’s all good. Bronny got a long way to go, but that’s another story,” Bron added.

LeBron James Says Boston Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Is Victim Of MVP Popularity Contest

After his comments about Bronny went viral, Brown quickly clarified on X: “It’s a flex to have your son alongside you in the NBA… Bronny has all the tools around him to be successful. I look forward to watching his growth.”

In this instance, Bron didn’t let Brown’s past comments influence his analysis and support for Jaylen Brown’s underpublicized MVP campaign.

“This whole MVP thing I don’t understand what his name is not being talked about as well. Nobody gave them a shot to start the season and he’s averaging just under 30? It’s a popularity contest.” LeBron complained. “I don’t know the criteria for MVP anymore and I stopped giving a damn about it a long time ago. I have my own personal issues with it.”

What Did Jaylen Brown Say About Bronny James?

LeBron James is considered by many to be the NBA’s GOAT, but he also has a memory like an elephant. If you come at the king or his family — even during a private conversation that was captured on video and went viral — he’s going to store that moment and eventually reference it at a later date.

The entire Bronny James ordeal inspired a bevy of opinions from across the landscape, particularly by current NBA players.

Brown got caught telling his true feelings about Bronny James to Chicago Sky star Angel Reese and former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick, while sitting courtside at a Summer League game back in 2024.

As the camera zeroed in on Brown he appeared to say the following.

“I don’t think Bronny is a pro.” Kysre: “I think he’ll be on the G-league team, for sure.“ Brown: “Because of his name, he’s gonna be with the Lakers (main).”

Some fans thought LeBron’s comments were petty and couldn’t believe that he brought something up from two years ago during what otherwise would have been a positive conversation.

“Sensitive over another man’s opinion on his son’s ability as a basketball player?” said one fan.

“Bron never emotionally matured past 18. Straight dummy mode all the time,” one netizen commented on Twitter.

“He’s right tho.. BRONNY is not a pro. He’s better than the G-League but not at the NBA level. Had he not been Lebron’s son. He would of been released,” another fan insisted.

“What he said about bronny was fair,” a third fan agreed.

Some hit the comment section ready to defend LeBron’s right to hold a grudge.

“LeBron keeping it real about respect rivalry aside.” “Some tension in the past, but mutual respect still stands.” “NBA drama + honesty = always headlines.”

It was a true LeBron James response. Let’s keep it business, but you’re not ALL good over here. King James forgives, but he doesn’t forget.