‘No Amount Of Lebronaganda Can Convince Anyone He’s Better Than Jordan’: LBJ Is Releasing A Documentary Similar To MJ’s ‘Last Dance’, But NBA Fans Say It’s Another Shameful Ploy To Catch The GOAT

Michael Jordan fans have even more of a reason to despise LeBron James. James and ESPN are reportedly “closing in” on an agreement for a behind-the-scenes documentary series that will be similar to Michael Jordan’s “The Last Dance,” per The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand.

The documentary is expected to use footage from James’ entire career, including some never-before-seen footage, and it’s expected that LeBron will also have a camera crew documenting his time with the 76ers this season.

LeBron James and ESPN are closing in on an agreement for a behind-the-scenes documentary series that will be similar to Michael Jordan’s “The Last Dance,” according to industry sources.



One of the sources described the talks as being at the “one-yard line.” pic.twitter.com/pSEaQN03aZ — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) July 30, 2026

LeBron James owns just about every record in the book and he’s entering his record 24th season, now as a member of the Philadelphia Sixers. While he continues to get pushback from fans and analysts (such as Stephen A. Smith) who will never declare him the GOAT over MJ, James and his agent Rich Paul continue to full court press the media, podcasts and any other platform where they can try and control the narrative in respect to the GOAT debate.

“The Last Dance” documentary about Michael Jordan and his six-ring tenure with the Chicago Bulls was a record-breaking smash hit. The fact that it dropped during COVID quarantine boosted the viewership and introduced the younger generation to Jordan’s legend. Which also incited new conversation about who the actual GOAT is. It’s all people spoke about. While the sports world stood still all eyes were on the MJ.

With LeBron James forever chasing Jordan’s legacy, filming a documentary that will be considered by many as another go-hard move to try and position himself historically as The GOAT, undoubtedly incited all kinds of responses from sports fans on social media.

Fans React To News Of LeBron Doing “Last Dance” Type Of Documentary For His Own Career

“Jordan didn’t need a doc to remind people of how good he was. They made it because he is the GOAT. Leflop is not,” said one netizen. “He is making the documentary for you dumbass bots. And trying to convince everyone else (himself included) that he is anywhere close to goat status,” another fan who didn’t believe LeBron would ever catch Jordan as The GOAT. “4-6 is a legacy?,” another user asked, referencing LeBron’s controversial record in the NBA Finals. “Or maybe the market is right and his legacy isn’t even close to GOAT status….,” a netizen suggested as the reason this documentary is being made by LeBron.

RELATED: ‘He’s Never Made Us Feel Anything’: Colin Cowherd Says LeBron James Will Never Catch GOAT Michael Jordan Because He Lacks Memorable Moments

Fans Say LeBron Documentary Will Be Great, But Still Fall Short Of “Last Dance”

The MJ fans kept coming. With many expecting the production to be amazing, but the purpose to fall short.

“It’ll be better produced have better quality and be more visually engaging than anything put out about Jordan but it won’t be as good,” one fan commented.

“And yes, we can compare because they said ‘similar to Last Dance’ so Bron Stans can get out the way with that noise,” another fan agreed on X.

“This should be a good doc, given the technology he has had access to, and the fact that he’s been documenting his entire career on purpose. Too bad he is still chasing – and not catching – Jordan in every way,” one fan tweeted.

LeBron James Challenging Michael Jordan On Legacy Documentaries With ESPN Now

There are fans who think LeBron is the GOAT and will be waiting with bated breath for the documentary to drop. Being that he hasn’t played his final seasons with the Sixers yet, his legacy isn’t complete. However, this documentary plays right into the hands of those who say LeBron has tried to manipulate the media and his legacy to ignore the shortcomings that keep him from being universally crowned as The GOAT, like Jordan was prior to LeBron entering the league. As LeBron comes to the end of his career, there’s probably not much he can do to change the opinions that people already have about the GOAT debate.

But that sure hasn’t stopped him from trying. He will not bow out quietly or gracefully.