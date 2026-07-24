“He Really Hates New York City’: LeBron James Toys With Knicks Again, Picks Philly To End His Career, and Fans Are Coming For The King 

LeBron James crushed the hopes of New York Knicks fans when he came to Greenwich, Connecticut, just an hour from Madison Square Garden, to announce he would be signing with the Miami Heat. He left a bad taste in the mouths of New York fans as he went on to rewrite the record books and win two titles with the Heat and four to date.

Coming off New York’s first NBA title in 53 years, LeBron had a chance to make things right with Knicks fans. Instead he jerked them again. This time signing with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option, according to Klutch Sports Group and Klutch CEO and “Game Over” show host Rich Paul.

BREAKING: LeBron James is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option, Klutch Sports Group and Klutch CEO and Game Over show host Rich Paul tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/ALOlTkgdAV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 24, 2026

The comments on Sham Charania’s breaking news post were mixed with emotion. Some lashed out at the theater of it all. Others say King James has formed another Super Team in chase of a ring and a chokehold on the fleeting GOAT title, still currently owned by Michael Jordan.

“ol lebron is always team chasing.. this isn’t surprising and it’ll forever taint your legacy LeBron. I can’t wait until the Lakers prove to be the better team without LeBron. We would smoke the 76ers and this why you’ll never reach Kobe or Mj status because you always joining the super star teams just for a ring.. I can’t wait when this is a failure,” one upset fan commented. ”LeBron joining another super team to chase a ring! He’ll never be the GOAT,” a second fan predicted.

LeBron joining another super team to chase a ring!



He’ll never be the GOAT pic.twitter.com/RC0oPwGYK8 — Big Ben Sports (@BigBensSports) July 24, 2026

“He isn’t chasing anything cause he won’t catch it,” a third fan quipped.

LeBron Disses New York Knicks…Again With “Decision III”

Knicks fans claim to dislike LeBron, but many were quietly hoping he would join them as a piece to help the team run back its first championship in 53 years. Instead, he will spend his last seasons trying to stop the Knicks from repeating, within their own division.

“What a way to tarnish your legacy as a ring chaser smh it’s still #Knicksin5,” said one Knicks fan.

“Bron couldn’t handle the spotlight in New York,” another fan quipped on Threads.

“He really hates New Yawk City. Always toying with them,” one netizen agreed.

NBA Fans Tell Knicks Their Run In The East Is Already Over

There are as many Knicks haters in the NBA as there are LeBron lovers. In response to Knicks fans’ disparaging comments about LeBron’s “Decision III,” other NBA fans took this as a chance to proclaim Philadelphia the new team to beat in the East and throw water on the Knicks’ 2026 historical championship run. Anxious to forget it ever happened.

“Who’s stopping this team,” one fan captioned above the Sixers’ projected starting five for the 2026-27 season.

“Holy Delusion, if everyone on that team is Healthy Knicks don’t even stand a chance lmao,” one fan said about the new Sixers.

“Yeah yall not winning no more rings for another 40 years bucko,” one netizen chirped.

“win a championship for the first time in 50+ years thinking a new dynasty is coming lol,” laughed another fan.

LeBron Toys With Knicks: Said They Were In The Running

This is the second time LeBron James has given the Knicks a glimmer of hope that he might finally come to the Big Apple and put a bow on a legendary career. With the success of the Knicks this past season, it appeared as if adding the all-time scoring leader for one more championship run would benefit both parties.

RELATED: ‘Strike While The Iron’s Hot’ | Kevin Durant Says Knicks Won’t Win Another NBA Title For 53 More Years

Back in early July, when Rich Paul was making his podcast rounds and fueling the mystery and interest in LeBron’s final free agency, he put the Knicks on a white board as a possible destination, but mentioned that Jalen Brunson has to be the one to reach out and OK it. Like Steph Curry did prior to Bron’s decision to go with Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid and Philly’s rising crew.

The New York Basketball fan account outlined how the scenario might have played out:

“LeBron agent Rich Paul puts Knicks on LeBron’s whiteboard: ‘It’s difficult… If Knicks hadn’t won there’d be no board. He’d be going to Knicks… Jalen Brunson would have to pick up phone & say…’It’s no issue w me'” Max: “Have Knicks called? Paul: ‘Yeah…They checked in… You want to respect what those guys have built…It’s Jalen Brunson’s show. He’s earned that right…You want to respect that…”

LeBron agent Rich Paul puts Knicks on LeBron's whiteboard:



"It's difficult…



If Knicks hadn't won there'd be no board. He'd be going to Knicks…



Jalen Brunson would have to pick up phone & say…'It's no issue w me'"



Max: "Have Knicks called?



Paul: "Yeah…They checked in…… pic.twitter.com/aHqMXg613K — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) July 3, 2026

Jalen Brunson Said He’s Not Pitching LeBron

Jalen Brunson was asked on a podcast if he tried to pitch LeBron. Dryamond Green was excited about his pitch for his good friend and business partner to join Golden State.

“My job is to put the ball in the hoop. Try and play a little defense. There’s people who are above me who determine who’s on the team and who’s not. I’ll leave the pitching to them,” Brunson said.

Jalen Brunson asked if he’s tried to recruit LeBron to the Knicks:



“My job is to put the ball in the hoop. Try and play a little defense. There’s people who are above me who determine who’s on the team and who’s not. I’ll leave the pitching to them”



(Via @NightcapShow_) pic.twitter.com/JUQ7ayziAW — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) July 18, 2026

That statement was probably the end of all Bron to New York speculation, but the audacity to come to their backyard in Philly has made him an even more hated figure in New York, and a villain to many across the league.