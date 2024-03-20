Anthony Edwards’ All-NBA Selection Would Net Him Another $41M | The Michael Jordan Comparisons Go Deeper Than Dunking

The continued elevation of his game and the NBA’s new 65-game rule has put Anthony Edwards in a position to receive a super bag boost in his rookie extension, amounting to a whopping $41 million.

The 21-year-old Edwards has already surpassed this threshold, making him eligible for all postseason accolades, including MVP and All-NBA. If Edwards is selected to the All-NBA team this season, his rookie contract extension will skyrocket from $204 million to an impressive $245 million.

Edwards has been getting a good share of publicity lately, as his highlight in-game dunks are being compared to some of the best in NBA history. After his posterization of John Collins, Edwards fan support and media adulation has doubled, with some anointing him the heir apparent to Michael Jordan. With that $41 million boost, we could say he’s getting paid like Mike too.

65-Game Rule, Injured League Stars Opens Lane For Anthony Edwards’ All-NBA Selection

While Edwards is bringing an All-NBA player’s passion and performance to the court each night, the absence of numerous injured superstars has cleared his path to a starting position on the 2024 team.

Notable players and perennial candidates for All-NBA like Joel Embiid, Spida Mitchell, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, and Jamal Murray have all missed significant time this season, rendering them ineligible for awards consideration.

In total, there’s plenty of other significant players who miss the cut this season: Draymond Green, Ja Morant, Marcus Smart, OG Anunoby, LaMelo Ball, Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, Zach LaVine, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Desmond Bane, Tyler Herro, Khris Middleton, and Julius Randle.

It’s hard to argue against Edwards being All-NBA material, even if you believe the ascension would be early or aided by the absence of household names. Edwards (26.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game) is the best player for a Minnesota Timberwolves squad that is battling tooth and nail with Northwest division rivals Oklahoma City Thunder and defending NBA Champion Denver Nuggets for the best record in the Western Conference.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Zion Williamson’s New Orleans Pelicans are less than six games behind. Edwards would still be in strong contention for All-NBA honors, even if the aforementioned superstars were eligible for such awards, but he would have more political red tape to cut through.

Anthony Edwards Becoming A Dunking Legend

The NBA is a league that thrives on threes, much different than the rim-rocking days of the ’80s and ’90s when elevation and penetration was the key to success.

Edwards has the range on his jumper needed to excel, but he also has a bag of throwback thunder that he keeps on display. The in-game dunker is something that has lost its luster in an NBA that puts its emphasis on perimeter shooting. Vince Carter, Dr. J, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Shawn Kemp. Names that are synonymous with posterizations and pulsating power jams executed with artistry and grace, often demoralizing the defender.

Ja Morant and Zion Williamson are leaders among the few in-game highlight dunkers in the NBA, who are also notable stars. According to Magic Johnson, who has thrown an alley-oop or two to another legendary in-game dunker named James Worthy, Edwards holds the crown for best in-game dunker of today.

Anthony Edwards is the greatest in-game dunker in the NBA today and one of the most exciting and electrifying players because of his athleticism! His dunk reminds me of the best in-game dunkers I played against – Dr. J, Michael Jordan, and Dominique Wilkins! 💥 https://t.co/PxuFz0lfJ3 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 19, 2024

Magic Johnson Says Anthony Edwards Is Best In-Game Dunker Right Now

Bringing back the lost art of the gravity-defying in-game dunk will only add to Edwards’ growing popularity. He’s young. He still down to earth, as he shamelessly consumes 21 bags of Chester’s Hot Fries a week and he plays with a passion and purpose that the league hasn’t seen in a while.

When mentioning potential faces of the NBA to replace LeBron James and Stephen Curry, when their time is done, Ant-Man is definitely being thrown into those conversations more often.

That’s why he plays like he’s starving every night, even if he’s laughing and keeping it light in the locker room. When there’s a vacuum somebody has to fill it, and being available to put your skills on display every night should be rewarded. Edwards is a deserving benefactor of that. When one star is down another is born and an extra $41 million is definitely motivation.