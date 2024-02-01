Anthony Edwards Can Afford $40K Fine For Ripping Refs | He’s 22 With A Rising Net Worth Of $40M and $260M In Contract Extension

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards received a stiff $40,000 fine from the NBA for publicly criticizing the officiating repeatedly after the Timberwolves’ 107-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.

“I’m going to take the fine, because the refs did not give us no calls tonight,” Edwards said in an interview with Bally Sports North. “We had to play through every bump, every grab. I don’t know, I don’t know how we won tonight.”

Edwards continued to criticize the officiating to reporters afterward and he’ll gladly pay the fine to get something off of his chest. The Minnesota Timberwolves are desperately trying to hold on to one game lead over the OKC Thunder in the wild Western Conference standings.

Anthony Edwards’ Net Worth More Than $40M … And Rising

Edwards wants to win and establish himself as a champion, not just a young talent capable of going off on any given night.

As his star power and recognition grows he’s getting paid handsomely at 22 years of age to do incredible feats on the basketball court and eventually bring Minnesota its first NBA Championship.

With a net worth of more than $40 million, Edwards’ fine is a drop in the bucket and probably worth the money.

Salary

Anthony Edwards has earned a total of $47,910,000 in his NBA career as of Jan. 29, 2024.

His annual salary has increased from $9,760,000 in his rookie season (2020-21) to $13,530,000 in his fourth season (2023-24).

Edwards averages 25.9 points per game and more than five assists and five rebounds per game. The All-Star performer is the second-highest paid player on the Timberwolves, behind Karl-Anthony Towns, who makes $35.5 million. Overall, he’s the the 11th-highest paid shooting guard in the NBA.

Edwards Signs $260M Extension, Gets Endorsements

But that’s about to change dramatically as Edwards’ value skyrocketed in July of 2023 when he signed a five-year extension worth up to $260 million with the Minnesota Timberwolves, including $205,900,000 in guaranteed scratch at signing.

So his annual salary will jump significantly to $41,180,000 per Spotrac in the 2024-25 season.

Endorsements

“Ant-Man” has several endorsement deals that add more cash to his stash.

Adidas

Edwards signed a shoe endorsement deal with Adidas in December 2020, becoming one of the two players in the 2020 NBA draft with shoe deals. Davis joined the Adidas Family and its roster of elite NBA stars; Trae Young, James Harden, Derrick Rose, Damian Lillard, and Donovan Mitchell.

Panini America

Edwards signed an endorsement deal with Panini in 2020, estimated to be worth $1 million per year.

Wasserman is the sports talent agency that helps Edwards focus on basketball, while they concentrate on acquiring sensible and lucrative brand partnerships and corporate sponsorships.

Some of the major brands that Edwards has collaborated with include Beats By Dre and BodyArmor.

Anthony Edwards’ Business Investments

While he hasn’t perfected the art of groupies, Anthony Edwards is learning to master investing at a young age.

The Timberwolves franchise star has invested in AE1, his signature sneaker line with Adidas, which debuted in December 2023 and sold out on the first day of release. The future is plentiful, and many more lines are sure to follow.

Anthony also thinks outside of the box and has a stake in the Minnesota Timberwolves, as the five-year extension he signed with the team that could potentially reach $260M, reportedly includes a 15 percent trade kicker and a player option for the final year.

Edwards is no comedian in the court or in his press conferences, but he does have a carefree and funny side along with entertainment interests he wants to pursue, He’s done some commercials, podcasts, and shows, such as the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “NBA on TNT,” even movie roles with Adam Sandler.

Every superstar has to have his defining moment in a dramatic or highly animated hoops movie. Ray Allen did “Who Got Game?” Dr. J did “The Fish Who Stole Pittsburgh,” MJ and Bron did “Space Jam.”

A blind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had a martial arts duel versus Bruce Lee, for goodness sakes.

Edwards is 22 and just getting started, once his new contract kicks in and if he continues to keep Minnesota at the top of the Western Conference standings, expect his net worth to continue to skyrocket and his presence begin to impact the culture more.

He’s next up.