Golden State Warriors Brand Value Has Increased From $315M To $8.2B In Steph Curry Era | Still No Black Ownership

Steph Curry’s brand is still booming after 15 seasons in the NBA. He has the second-highest selling jersey entering 2024 and his battle of the sexes three-point shootout against WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu at All-Star Weekend has heightened his visibility and popularity even more.

Steph Curry is a living legend. Since the four-time NBA champion entered the league in 2009 the value of the Golden State Warriors has exploded from $315 million to $8.2 billion. Golden State is the second high valued sports franchise. (Photo: Getty Images)

Before Curry’s arrival, Golden State was far from one of the NBA’s premier clubs. The rise of the NBA’s greatest shooter brought four NBA titles to Dub Nation, elevating the franchise to a destination place and the center of the basketball world.

Often overlooked, when discussing Steph’s transcendent effect on the NBA and the Warriors franchise, is how much money Steph’s brand has brought the Warriors.

Because of the 6-foot-3 guard who changed the way NBA hoops is played, the Warriors franchise has surpassed even the most popular NFL franchises in value.

While the Warriors are struggling to compete with the elite NBA teams and find themselves in 10th place as they head into the season’s second half kickoff against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, the franchise itself is still bringing in championship money.

According to a report from Sportico: The Business of Sports, Golden State has the second highest value of any sports franchise.

Since Steph Curry’s Rookie Season Golden State Warriors Value Increased From $315M to $8.2B

When Curry entered the league in 2009 out of Davidson, Golden State was worth $315 million. Fast-forward to 2024, and the franchise is valued at $8.2 billion. Joe Lacob and his other co-owners owe that astronomical increase to Steph Curry and the consistent excellence that the Warriors have exhibited since the birth of the Splash Brothers.

Golden State Warriors' franchise valuation, via @Sportico



2009: $315 million (Curry's rookie year)



2024: $8.2 billion (2nd most valuable sports franchise in the world)

Sounds like hyperbole, but if Curry got paid exactly what he was truly worth to the NBA, the Warriors and the state of California, it would probably be in that ballpark.



Something as simple as being one of the shareholders would probably do the trick because those folks got rich beyond belief on Curry’s watch.

Steph Curry Will Make Almost $60M In 2025-26

Curry’s salary will inflate to $59.6 million for a single season in 2025-2026 and that’s still a bargain considering how his charisma and iconic place in the game has definitely helped maintain basketball’s popularity as other superstars like LeBron James get closer to the end and aren’t as well-liked by fans.

Curry is showing no signs of slowing down at age 35, as he’s averaging 28.0 points per game and shooting over 42 percent from three-point land. People often want to debate who the face of the NBA is, but the answer has been a no-brainer for some time.

Curry has played on the same team his entire career, so his effect on the franchise financially and as far as popularity, notoriety and respect goes, is clear to see. Just follow the exploding numbers.

He didn’t change locations or go play with another franchise. Kevin Durant came to Curry to become a champion, but KD will never be half as beloved by the fans. LeBron James is the household name in the NBA, but his machine can’t hide that his popularity among young fans doesn’t resonate like Curry’s.

Black Players Are Still “The Help” Not The Owners

That’s what a brand is all about. Consistency, accountability, diplomacy and friend to the public. Curry’s insane brand value influence is also a sad reminder of how Black athletes continue to generate millions for themselves while filling the pockets of wealthy white owners with billions.

With Jordan selling the Charlotte Hornets, there are once again, no majority Black owners in all of the major pro sports, despite the unfathomable amount of money these players generate, they are unable to secure any ownership in the leagues that have built.