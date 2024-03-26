“We’ve Put The Burden Of The Franchise On His Shoulders For 15 Years” | Steph Curry Wants More PT. Is Steve Kerr Losing Faith In Greatest Shooter Ever? 

The Golden State Warriors have struggled mightily this season, currently sitting at 36-34 and in the tenth spot in the West. Head coach Steve Kerr has tried a million different things to get his club going, even limiting Steph Curry’s minutes, which doesn’t sit well with the two-time MVP.

The greatest shooter the NBA has ever seen is averaging nearly 27 points, five assists and five rebounds on shooting splits of (45/41/92). Not bad for the 36–year-old two-time MVP and four-time NBA champion.

Steph Curry Unhappy About His Playing Time

But, even with those numbers, Curry feels he can do more if given the opportunity. Following Sunday’s 114-110 road loss to the 49-22 Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State holds just a half-game lead over the suddenly streaking Houston Rockets for the final play-in spot, which can’t sit well with Curry, who’s been the only constant for the Warriors offensively this season.

The former Davidson standout didn’t seem too excited about being limited to just 30 minutes of court time, which has been right around his season average.

Stephen Curry has LITERALLY SAVED Steve Kerr’s coaching career…



Without Steph he would be nothing pic.twitter.com/DqD9PpCizR — TheWarriorsHouse (@GSWarriorsHouse) March 25, 2024

Sunday’s loss was a microcosm of who the Warriors have become when Curry sits the bench too long. Their declining trio of Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green hasn’t been capable of holding leads. In Sunday’s loss, the team was a +6 with Curry on the floor and -10 when he sat.

In the aftermath of the collapse a visibly frustrated Curry spilled his guts to reporters.

“I want to play as many minutes as I’m fresh and able to, so I’m a little bit surprised knowing that they were going on a run,” said Curry. “Our lead was withering away.”

Steve Kerr Says He’s Saving Curry’s Legs

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had his own reasoning for Curry’s limited playing time, and he sounded like he’s trying to save Curry’s legs or something.

“We can’t expect just to ride Steph game after game,” Kerr said. “We’ve put the burden of the franchise on his shoulders for 15 years. We can’t expect him to play 35 minutes — If you want him to say that him playing 30 minutes instead of 32 is a difference between a win and a loss, I totally disagree with that. We’re trying to win the game. And we’re trying to keep him fresh, too.”

Keeping him fresh is important, but Curry doesn’t seem to agree with Kerr’s assessment. It implies that Curry is slowing down, and you know that’s not a message Curry wants to send the opposition. If Golden State can’t get a significant winning streak going, Curry’s minutes won’t matter because if they fall short of the play-in game, the season is over.

Steve Kerr does NOT want to hear complaints over limiting Steph Curry's minutes.



"We’ve put the burden of this franchise on his shoulders for 15 years. If you want to say that him playing 30 minutes instead of 32 is a difference in a win and a loss, I totally disagree with… pic.twitter.com/kjof0c4wVz — ML Basketball (@_MLBasketball) March 25, 2024

Kerr Losing Faith In Curry?

Steve Kerr still believes in his franchise player, but he’s also hoping to protect against injuries and fatigue. Tough decisions have to be made with every fading dynasty and Golden State has hung in there with its core guys more than most teams in this free agent era.

Kerr sent championship stalwart Klay Thompson to the bench this season after he was showing some clear fatigue and underperforming. Klay was explosive in his first few games in his new role and, after a moment of self-pity, he committed to the role and admitted that Kerr was right.

Curry has had some uncharacteristic shooting performances this season, despite his overall success. Some of it can be attributed to the burden he is carrying, which is exactly what Kerr is addressing. It doesn’t mean he doesn’t believe in his star player or thinks age is becoming a factor.

While that’s the smart thing to do, the Warriors aren’t good enough to win with Curry limited to 30 minutes per game. The Warriors have blown numerous fourth-quarter leads this season, and just about all of them happened with Curry getting his usual rest on the bench, something he sounds like he could do without.

Maybe we should be asking if Curry is beginning to lose faith in Kerr, who’s struggled to find the right lineup around Curry, to relieve some pressure on the diminutive dynamo, who has battled bigger, stronger players deep into the playoffs season after season with no days off.