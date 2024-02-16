“Klay Say, ‘Alright, I’mma Take the Ugly Girl … Take One For the Team’” | Draymond Green Explains Why Klay Thompson’s Really Warriors’ Glue Guy

Klay Thompson was down. He was struggling, averaging just 17 points per game (his worst mark since 2012-13) and his dynasty Warriors were looking like a shell of the team that won four rings during his tenure, including one in 2022.

The Splash Brother entered Thursday shooting career worsts from the field (41.5%) and from 3-point range (36.8%) and with his team struggling to stay above .500 and in playoff contention as All-Star break nears, Golden State coach Steve Kerr decided that benching Thompson for the first time since his rookie season in favor of rookie Brandin Podziems was the answer.

Klay Thompson comes off bench and snaps for 35 points

There’s a reason why Steve Kerr is considered one of the elite coaches in the game. Knowing how to motivate your players and keep them in a positive mental state is a skill.

Thompson clearly was inspired by the benching that snapped a streak of 727 games started for the five-time All-Star. The 34-year-old snapped back into “Trey Klay” from the back in the day, scoring a season-high 35 points on 13 of 22 shooting with zero turnovers or personal fouls. He also surpassed the 15,000-point mark in his career.

Thompson credited “fresh legs,” for his performance, which gives credit to Kerr’s move without actually mentioning the coach who benched him.

You know Klay’s ego was bruised, and sometimes embarrassment is the best motivation.

“More importantly, I realized I’m gonna play a lot of minutes. So you have to let the ego go when you think about coming off the bench. I thought of Manu Ginobili, that guy has four rings and a gold medal and he came off the bench his whole career,” Klay told reporters after the game.

Klay’s selfless action and the way he responded to a situation that would crush most prideful veterans (Iverson wouldn’t come off the bench and Melo was reluctant) is why Draymond Green calls Thompson the most important piece for Golden State’s team success.

Draymond Green says Klay Thompson always takes one for the team

During his podcast’s latest episode, Draymond had ex-Duke great and NBA player Shane Battier on to discuss the importance of teamwork and more specifically the dynamic between two superstars who play in similar styles, and how they make that work.

One player always has to be willing to take the back seat or sacrifice for the good of the team. Green says Klay has been that guy on the road to four rings. While Green is credited for being the lunch pail guy for the Warriors, Klay does his own share of the dirty work that isn’t acknowledged, and the loquacious Green used a pretty/ugly girl analogy to explain it.

“The reason why I have a ton of respect for Klay is because two guys walk into a bar – Steph and it’s Klay Thompson. And every night, Steph says, ‘Alright you see those two girls? I’m taking the pretty one, and you gotta take the ugly girl.’ And Klay say, ‘Alright, I’mma take the ugly girl, let’s go, and take one for the team,'” Draymond said.”

Klay is not the only Warrior who needs to go into the break on a positive note and prepare for a second half that will have the 27-26 Warriors fighting to get into playoff position.

Klay Thompson’s willingness to put ego aside has led to four NBA titles

Thompson took the benching in stride, didn’t make a huge deal about it and then reminded everybody that he can still light it up on any night. We also know that once you put ego aside and are truly invested in winning it’s not who starts the game but who finishes it.

“Because as great a shooter Klay is, he go and guard the best player,” Dray continued. “And yet he’s never going to get the credit… not one time did he ever complain about it not one time did he ever feel like, ‘Ah man, I need to be this.’ (He) didn’t care about what anyone else had to say, and to me, that set the tone for the team. Because you’re the second-best player on the team, you’re the second option, and you take that approach every single night.”

Now that Kerr knows Klay is probably more effective entering the game with fresh legs and competing against guys who have been running up and down the court for a couple of minutes, expect Klay to embrace the role. It might just be what turns this season around for a Golden State team that is still among the most talented in the league.