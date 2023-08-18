“He’s Reinventing The Game” | Pat Beverley Says Hawks Guard Trae Young Will Carry Mantle When Warriors Superstar Stephen Curry Retires

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young’s skill set has long been compared to that of Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

From the slick ball handling and range shooting, Young has it all. Young has been great since being taken fifth overall in the 2018 NBA draft by the Dallas Mavericks before being subsequently traded to the Hawks on draft night.

He’s still learning how to lead, but at the ripe age of 22, Young led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference finals. Young has also become one who has a flair for the dramatic with big shots and clutch plays.

He quickly become public enemy No. 1 in and around NYC following his dismantling of the Knicks in the 2021 Eastern Conference playoffs. Young’s play has caught the attention of fellow NBA guard Patrick Beverley, who recently spoke highly of what he sees Young becoming as his career continues to evolve.

Are we all going to sit here and act like Trae Young isn’t ELITE?! pic.twitter.com/6G71fx8j5v — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) August 16, 2023

Beverley Says He’s Reinventing The Game

During a recent episode of “Pat Beverley Podcast with Rome,” Beverley gave Young his flowers, and even said he’s going to carry the mantle when Curry retires.

“He’s won plenty of games. He’s hit plenty of daggers. He’s reinventing the game. Whatever Stephen Curry is leaving over, he’s taking it and running with it. Took his team to the Eastern Conference Finals,” Pat Bev said. “He’s won big on the road, so you have to give him a lot of credit. And that’s not to take away from anybody else or how they run things at Team USA. … Trae Young will have his shot, you know he’ll have the jersey on. If not this year, soon to be.”

Young Has Reached Milestones Before Age 25

Young, who’s only 24, has done some remarkable things, including being named All-NBA, All-Star starter, league leader in total points and assists. The former Oklahoma Sooners star also has the fourth-most 30-points-and-10-assists games in league history, trailing only three former MVPs (LeBron James, James Harden and Russell Westbrook).

But while Young’s peers like Beverley recognize his greatness, the rest of the NBA world doesn’t seem sold, and because of that he’s been overlooked for playing for his country.

In his NBA career Young boasts averages of 25.5 points, 9.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.