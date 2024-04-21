New Sheriff: Anthony Edwards Blew Out His Idol In Game 1 and Then Rubbed It In Because Kevin Durant Is Second-Best Player In Series

With Minnesota Vikings superstar receiverJustin Jefferson courtside, the hometown Timberwolves blew out (120-95) the Kevin Durant-led Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of their highly-anticipated Western Conference first-round playoff series. In the game Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards once again showed why he’s so highly regarded as one of the next ones around the league.



Anthony Edwards Draws Jordan Comparisons Again

The supremely athletic and dynamic former No. 1 overall pick went for a game-high 33 points (including 18 in the third quarter) nine rebounds and six assists. The performance was so good that ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins dubbed Edwards the “1989 version of Michael Jordan” for getting it done on both ends. Strong words from Perk, who’s been known for his shock value.

Yes Edwards has shown flashes of a young MJ, but he’s no Michael Jeffrey Jordan, even on his best day and Jordan’s worst.

PLAYOFF ANT SHOWED UP TODAY 😈



33 PTS

9 REB

6 AST

2 STL

4/8 3PM



(via @NBA)



pic.twitter.com/H3AjZn44ph — Overtime (@overtime) April 20, 2024

Edwards Jaws At His Favorite Player

In the heat of battle, Edwards made sure to let his favorite player of all time know he’s here to stay.

After hitting a step-back three over Durant, Edwards made sure to tell his childhood idol about it.

It was all in good fun as KD, who went for 31 points on 11-for-17 shooting, laughed and gave it back to Edwards. When asked what he said during his postgame interview, Edwards was pretty coy about his exact words. But he did say this.

“I think everybody here knows that’s my favorite player of all time, so that was probably one of the best feelings ever in my whole life.”

Edwards has long idolized KD, and while he respects him immensely, he’s also looking to send he and his team packing. He’s also looking to prove that he’s arrived as a top shooting guard, facing the two guys most consider to be the two best in the league in Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. In fact, Beal’s comments following the Suns’ blowout win in the team’s season finale matchup seemed to light a fire under the Wolves.

Anthony Edwards letting KD know it’s his time now @PatBevPod pic.twitter.com/i3DHCp78lA — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 20, 2024

Beal Calling Out T-Wolves Lack Of Effort Played A Role In Saturday’s Result

In wake of last Sunday’s regular-season finale matchup, Beal’s comments to Wolves head coach Chris Finch didn’t sit well with Edwards and his teammates, and Edwards told reporters this on Saturday.

“Beal said, he told our coach that he don’t think we play hard enough. And he was right. And Finchy didn’t like that, and he came in the next day and was like, ‘You got guys on the other team telling me y’all don’t play hard enough for me.”

That wasn’t the case on Sunday as the intensity and effort was there from the start, as the Wolves outrebounded the Suns 52-28 including 13-3 on the offensive glass. They also held them to 32 percent from three and 44 percent shooting overall. Their No. 1-ranked defense was in full attack mode, holding the Suns to just 44 points after halftime.

Edwards kept it all in stride saying he knows it’s only one game, and it’s the first team to four. But the way his team played Saturday is a definite confidence-booster going forward.