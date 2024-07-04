‘I’m The Crazy One’: Say It Ain’t So. Minnesota Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards Allegedly Has Secret Baby Mama

Despite all the good that Edwards has done on the court, he’s come under fire by several women who claim he’s fathered children with them, the latest being an Instagram user who goes by the name Ally D.

The woman alleging these accusations against Edwards took to social media to tell her side of the story, while also claiming that the two have a son together.

Ally D Uses Instagram To Expose Antman

“I had fell asleep yesterday back to what was supposed to have been done since I’m the crazy one,” wrote Ally. “This was in November, when I been knew he had a little girl before our son literally a month before but see how I always kept it private. Literally said congrats on the one on the way. So that’s three kids… I’ve been nothing but a cool mom and cool mf I let y’all talk what y’all wanna say for months, I’m such a peaceful mf I even prayed for the other children because, at the end of the day, those are my son’s siblings.”

Anthony Edwards apparently has a secret baby mama, who just exposed him 😭 pic.twitter.com/c7FgnVBDdK — ᴅ ʀ ᴇ ᴡ (@FeelLikeDrew) July 2, 2024

Not only did Ally D post this on IG, but she also provided screenshots of conversations with the alleged Edwards where he seemingly acknowledged the relationship between the two.

Edwards Allegedly Gets Three Women Pregnant?

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards just had the best season of his four-year NBA career. The dynamic two-way guard led the Wolves to their second Western Conference Finals appearance in franchise history and their first since 2004.

All season and playoffs the 23-year-old steadily rising star displayed a charisma and savvy about him that made him a fan favorite. Known for his quick-witted sound bites, Edwards was also very entertaining in his postgame interviews and pressers, always displaying the utmost confidence and swagger.

The 22-year-old rising superstar has allegedly impregnated three different women over the span of the last couple years. This one Ally D, his current girlfriend, who he’s been with since 2020, and the woman who claimed he paid her $100K to abort his child.

To protect herself against Edwards denying doing so, she shared their conversations via Instagram, forcing Edwards to take ownership of the matter and issue a statement:

“I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man. All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them. I am handling my personal matters privately and will not be commenting on them any further at this time.”

Sounds like an admission of guilt by Edwards, after his attempt to get ahead of it before it completely spiraled out of control was too late.

Screenshots say Anthony Edwards paid $100K for Paige Jordae abortion

There are some pretty immature and irresponsible messages allegedly sent from Ant, where he flippantly tells Jordae to “get an abortion lol” and then demands she send a video of her taking an ‘abortion pill’.… pic.twitter.com/GaEmszlcKi — Mr NQV (@KidNqv) December 18, 2023

In wake of the drama that New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson experienced in dealing with a scorned adult film star Moriah Mills while having another woman pregnant with his first child, Edwards posted a video on his Instagram page with his girlfriend warning other women to leave him alone.

“All you females think you’re gonna come up off a n***a from signing a contract, she the only one,” Edwards ranted. “She the only one that’s coming up. She new to the table, so I’m a little green for her. Everybody else, the light is the same color as my damn jacket.”

Two alleged pregnancies and one alleged baby that resembles him later, and AntMan seemingly was just blowing smoke.

But, hey it’s nothing $48.8M per season can’t solve, right?