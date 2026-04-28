Anthony Edwards Is Fighting Injury, His Legacy and Two Mothers Who Have Joined Forces In High-Stakes Million-Dollar Child Support Battle

It’s hard to feel sorry for Anthony Edwards. He gets respect from Barack Obama and he’s two years removed from Michael Jordan comparisons and an NBA Finals appearance. He was at the front of the line for face of the league, and then all these babies started popping up with various Instagram models. His baby-making run has been well documented, as has the gripes and intentions of his baby’s mothers.

Anthony Edwards Dealing With NBA Playoff Injury & Money-Hungry Baby’s Mother’s

Edwards has been trying to juggle the paternity suits and child support demands while navigating a crucial NBA season. It hasn’t worked and has bottomed out with him being sidelined for the most important time of the year. Thus the headlines are overshadowing his work on the court — again.

Anthony Edwards is dealing with a lingering right knee injury that caused the NBA All-Star to miss 11 of his last 14 games. He has patellofemoral pain syndrome (“runner’s knee”), which has limited his performance.

WARNING: this is one of the worst injures i’ve seen in awhile



prayers up to anthony edwards. this is AWFUL 🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/cdVnmE1m6z — Optify 🦁 (@CarpenterToLeft) April 26, 2026

He has played sparingly in the playoffs, and his Minnesota Timberwolves team has been able to scrape out a 3-2 lead against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. But closing out the series seems miles away without one of the NBA’s most dynamic young talents, who is unsure about his availability.

The T-Wolves are optimistic that he will return before Game 7, with head coach Chris Finch saying:

“We do know that if we keep extending this playoff series, he is going to come back. And he generally comes back ahead of the timeline.”

Chris Finch sounded pretty confident with .@PAOnTheMic that Anthony Edwards could during these playoffs:



"We do know that if we keep extending this playoff series, he is going to come back. And he generally comes back ahead of the timeline." — Charlie Walton (@CharlieWaltonMN) April 27, 2026

Ant-Man’s Life Gets Messier On and Off The Court: Women Double Team Him

Ant-Man was handling the litigation and had kept all of the disgruntled parties quiet for the most part, until recently when the tables were turned.

Two mothers of his children have combined forces to engage in a high-stakes legal battle as both aim to secure generational wealth from the 24-year-old star worth an estimated $245M. The drama is playing out as a multi-state custody and child support fight.

Anthony Edwards’ baby mamas team up to fight him in court over a child support payment disagreement in the middle of the NBA playoffs pic.twitter.com/8Mn1rj6Ej7 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 26, 2026

Ayesha Howard, mother of Edwards’ 2-year-old daughter Aubri, has been vocally pursuing child support in California. Her legal team is arguing that jurisdiction should be in Los Angeles County, where payments tend to be much higher for the mother.

Her case has been challenged in Georgia, however, where a previous judge ruled that the matter should be handled in that state. He also ordered Howard to pay Edwards’ legal fees.

There were even reports that Edwards was willing to pay up to $1M in costs up front to secure the child for life and not have anything to do with either one of them. That report was disputed by Howard.

RELATED: ‘Where Do These Lies Come From?’: Ayesha Howard Denies Report That NBA Star Anthony Edwards Paid Her $1.08M In Child Support

She set the record straight on The Shade Room:

“There are no court documents, motions, or proceedings that have occurred, nor have I been offered or agreed to such terms,” Howard said. “Where do these lies come from?” Howard posted on her Instagram Story before. She added: “You ever heard a rumor about yourself and actually wanted to hear more like no way… What did I do next?”

Ayesha Howard Is Teaming Up With Alexandria Desroches To Better Attack Anthony Edwards‘ Finances

Howard is leaving no stone or finance unturned in her pursuit of child support, as her legal team also submitted a declaration from Alexandria Desroches, the mother of Edwards’ son Amir, reporting that Edwards makes voluntary monthly child support payments to her via wire transfer from a Beverly Hills bank account.

RELATED: “There’s No Rhyme Or Reason For Daja To Contact Individuals Who Work for Anthony Edwards”: 23-Year-Old NBA Star “Harassed” By Another of His Kids’ Moms In Messy Child Support Case

Howard is using this fact as proof that he does indeed have California connections in hopes she can get the jurisdiction moved there.

Edwards is striking back as well, as his legal team filed a countersuit accusing Howard of orchestrating a purposely malicious smear campaign across social media to pressure him into a huge settlement, details of which have not been disclosed. Edwards’ team alleged that Howard is filing “meritless and harassing motions” to generate media coverage, inflate legal costs, and damage his reputation

Ayesha Howard defends herself and her baby with 23-year-old NBA star Anthony Edwards in an online video, citing her beauty as the reason high value men are attracted to her. (Getty Images)

How Did Anthony Edwards Get Caught Up In Multiple Child Custody Battles?

The dispute with Howard is over a year long now, and Edwards is juggling a lot with three babies with three different women. Howard initially filed for child support in California in 2024. Edwards filed a separate paternity and child support petition in Georgia that same year.

The fact that Howard and Desroches are communicating and working together to make sure they are both maximizing their potential monetary gain marks a new level of game that is being played. These groupies and IG models and moms are finding out that they all get more and cause more stress for the father by working together.

Rough time for Ant-Man.