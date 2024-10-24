“There’s No Rhyme Or Reason For Daja To Contact Individuals Who Work for Anthony Edwards”: 23-Year-Old NBA Star “Harassed” By Another of His Kids’ Moms In Messy Child Support Case

Minnesota Timberwolves, led by NBA star Anthony Edwards, who had 27 points in the team’s 110-103 loss to LeBron, Bronny and the Lakers on Tuesday night, are supposed to be title contenders.

On the court, Edwards is carrying a great burden as the clear No. 1 guy after the team decided to trade his sidekick Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks. The T-Wolves are expected to take that next step towards a championship after falling to Dallas in the Western Conference Finals last season.

To do that they need the talented Edwards to be all-in.

Edwards’ off-the-court life certainly can’t be helping his developing role as a team leader as his baby mama drama continues to take up his time and be a plague on his young career. As the face of the franchise, his mess will inevitably seep over into his brand if he doesn’t slow down.

Anthony Edwards Claims Harassment From 1-Year-Old Daughter’s Mother Daja Carlyle

While Edwards’ girlfriend, Shannon Jackson, took their daughter and her son to a pumpkin patch over the weekend, it was probably a good mental relief after news broke that the NBA star filed a paternity petition in connection wit a possible baby No. 4 with a woman named Ayesha Howard.

According to various reports, Edwards blasted the mother of one of his daughters in court for her alleged harassment and sabotage attempts.

According to a paternity lawsuit, the 2028 Olympic gold medalist filed legal work on Feb. 20 in connection with Daja Carlyle, claiming he was the biological father of Daja’s 1-year-old daughter, Aris Ariel Carlyle.

Anthony is only claiming one daughter, but he’s been very active in the rumor mill with several women already claiming to have babies by the 23-year-old. Edwards in this case is asking that the children’s birth certificate be amended to add him as the father.

Reports say he also requested that be awarded joint legal and physical custody of his daughter. Daja responded by demanding primary physical custody of the daughter and that Edwards pay child support.

“[Daja] shows that she is the minor child’s natural and biological mother and has been the child’s primary caretaker since birth,” the response read.

Anthony Edwards Files Motion To Stop His Baby’s Mother, Daja Carlyle, From Harassing His Associates

She eventually relented to Anthony’s request for joint legal custody, but behind the scenes it appears that the relationship soured to a boiling point. Anthony claims that Daja is making his life a living hell and filed a motion requesting that the court prohibit Daja from contacting third parties that he has relationships with.

According to the lawsuit, Edwards’ legal counsel said:

“[Daja] is engaging in repeated and unsolicited harassing communication with individuals associated with [Anthony], including through text messages. These individuals are part of the [Anthony’]s team of representatives, including those working for [Anthony’s] agency. “The communications vary from demands to speak to [Anthony], threats about what is to come if [Anthony] and his attorneys do not abide by her demands, providing information about the scheduling of various proceedings in the future, and [Anthony’s] ‘required’ appearance at same. “There is no rhyme or reason for [Daja] to contact individuals who work for [Anthony]. They do not work for her, they do not answer to her, and they are not there for her to communicate with, nor do they want to speak with her. They are also not involved in these proceedings. Nor do they have the authority to enter into agreements with [Daja] on [Anthony’s] behalf.” Anthony accused Daja of “harassing” and “causing unnecessary conflict and stress for” him and his associates.”

We don’t know what’s happening in Anthony’s personal life, and nobody would really care if it wasn’t so messy. And when you deal with too many women, yes there can be some backlash, especially when you have zero critical thinking abilities when it comes to engaging in sexual affairs with the opposite sex. Edwards has become no stranger to lawsuits.

Ant-Man’s lawyer argued against Carlyle’s perceived malicious behavior. “This attempt to sabotage the Father’s personal and professional relationships must end.”

NBA Star Anthony Edwards Has Hands Full With Several Paternity Situations

Meanwhile, Edwards also has his hands full with Howard.

Related: ‘But Didn’t He Just Have a Baby?’: Anthony Edwards’ Rumored Fourth Child Rocks Social Media as Baby Drama Takes a Shocking Turn

As previously reported, Edwards filed a petition in September to establish his paternal rights regarding Howard’s second child. A status conference for this paternity case is scheduled for Nov. 13, suggesting no quick end to this.

Howard, also known as Little Ms. Golden took to Instagram following the birth of her daughter on Oct. 14, to share news of a baby she allegedly had with Edwards. In July 2024, a woman named Ally D accused Edwards of being a deadbeat father to a boy reportedly born three months before Aislynn.

Reportedly, a third paternity petition was filed by Anthony’s attorney in connection with a woman named Alexandria Desroches over a child named Amir born in 2023. The case was filed in January and dismissed weeks later before Alexandria ever responded.

Anthony Edwards and Daja Carlyle Court Battle Getting Messy: $5K Child Support Not Enough?

Whatever tension exists between Anthony and the mother of his 1-year-old daughter is so bad that Anthony pleaded with the court for an order prohibiting Daja from contacting his team.

Naturally, Daja denied Edwards’ accusations of harassment and requested that the courts deny Edwards’ request. At one point, Edwards’ legal team requested an extension on the basis that Edwards would be playing for Team USA in the upcoming Paris Olympics and had to care for his body to prevent injuries. Edwards averaged 12.8 points per game for gold medalist Team USA in a supporting role. At the time, Anthony agreed to a temporary child support order of $5,000 per month.

In September, Daja was reportedly seeking a bigger bag for child support and Anthony wasn’t trying to hear it. He felt she was being spiteful and greedy. Anthony’s lawyer questioned Daja’s reported income and accused her of purposely being underemployed. Edwards, who reportedly makes $48,924,624 annually, is already realizing how long money can turn thin when you’re considered a million-dollar sperm donor. In 2023, Anthony signed a five-year maximum contact extension worth up to $260 million.

“[Daja] claims to earn approximately $8,000.00 annually, even though that is nearly impossible. Regardless, the Mother is voluntarily unemployed or underemployed. She runs a business, MyPrettiBody, which is registered to her, and for which she manages a bank account that receives and transfers several thousand dollars each month,” his lawyer said. “What is also clear is that the Mother is trying to use child support as a means to make it so that she does not have to work. The Mother is voluntarily unemployed or underemployed, claiming to make less than minimum wage. She has no disability. And she refuses to provide the bank statements to show how she spends her money on the child.”

Anthony’s lawyer continued, “There has been no indication that the monthly $5,000 the Mother receives, which is already in excess of the presumptive amount, does not support or fulfill the minor child’s needs.”

On Sept. 12, Anthony and Daja reached a confidential settlement regarding paternity, custody and child support. He still has more court battles on the horizon and 81 games left in the regular season. His life has to be pretty hectic dealing with his main squeeze and all of these other women’s accusations and court battles for his paper.

Related: Anthony Edwards Says Comments About Him Coming Off Bench For Team USA Were Thoughts He Never Verbalized Publicly

Is leadership only limited to the court? From all accounts, Edwards still has plenty of growing to do as a person who is being anointed as the fresh face of the NBA, because we all know there’s plenty of contraceptives that a person in a committed relationship can use to avoid myriad negative and ultimately tragic scenarios that have long-lasting effects on everyone involved.