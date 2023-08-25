Anthony Edwards Says Comments About Him Coming Off Bench For Team USA Were Thoughts He Never Verbalized Publicly

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has quickly become the go-to-guy for Team USA.



As the team prepares to take part in the FIBA World Cup in the Philippines capital of Manila, Edwards is setting the record straight.



According to a Bleacher Report article, Steve Kerr made the suggestion to Edwards saying Dwyane Wade came off the bench for Team USA because they had Kobe Bryant.

The report also mentioned that Edwards responded by saying, “We don’t have a Kobe.”

Late Thursday afternoon Edwards took to his Instagram account to clear up the rumors.

“Y’all losers beat it, man. Y’all taking a little comment too far. I didn’t even say that to Steve Kerr. I was thinking that when he said I was coming off the bench. Y’all doing too much. Y’all going too far. That’s my dog, man. Steve Kerr locked in. We talk every day.”

Nice of Ant to clear the air, and not leave us in the wind.

Ant Allegedly Said Much More

Joe Vardon of The Athletic, said Edwards told him this:

“I mean, of course I wasn’t cool with it. If that’s what it takes. I mean, I am willing to do it, but nah, I’m never cool with that. … He said Dwyane Wade came off the bench when Kobe Bryant played. I was like, all right, we don’t have a Kobe, but all right. But it was cool.”

Thinking it and actually saying it are two different things, and in this instance Edwards says he never said this.

Edwards was a bench player for exactly one whole practice.

AntMan Is The Guy, Heat Coach Compares Him To D-Wade

Following Edwards’ huge 34-point outburst in Team USA’s 16-point come-from-behind win over Germany on Sunday, Kerr was very complimentary of Edwards.

“He’s unquestionably the guy,” Kerr said.

Team USA assistant and Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra compared Edwards to his former player D-Wade

“It’s hard not to look at Anthony Edwards and not see Dwyane Wade in him. And I’m not a guy for comparisons. … I’m not, but the way he moves, the way he competes, the way he electrifies a crowd … yes, that reminds me of No. 3,” Spoelstra said this week.