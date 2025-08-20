‘You’re Gonna Have To Give This Woman 10–20 Million Dollars To Go Away’: Gilbert Arenas Dishes Harsh Reality About Why Anthony Edwards Can’t Be ‘Face Of NBA’

Selfless or senseless? Either way, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas has his own serious legal problems that he’s dealing with but still found time to offer advice to Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards about cleaning up his backyard if he ever wants to be “face of the NBA”. Fans and analysts have been pushing for the charismatic and talented $260M star to be the face of the league. However, Arenas says Edwards’ off-court situation with Ayesha Howard, the mother of his daughter and his various paternity issues with different women, could derail his chances of becoming the face of the league.

Gilbert Arenas Says Anthony Edwards Will Have To Pay Ayesha Howard Up To $20M To Go Away

“It’s gonna be hard for Anthony Edwards to be the face of the NBA because he has this entity with him. You’re not interested, but we get it, right?” “You’re that good. You’re that charming. You’re attractive to women. You can be a face. But you have this ball-and-chain type of personality that’s attached to your name.” Gilbert Arenas suggests that if Anthony Edwards aims to become the NBA's face like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, or Steph Curry, he should pay Ayesha Howard, Lil Baby's baby mama, $10-20 million to resolve any issues and avoid the brand getting dirtied pic.twitter.com/T11flfnlKE — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@Chatnigga101) August 19, 2025

“Anytime you get ready to blow up and be a part of America’s face, this woman can dirty it up by filing a court case or doing something. You have one of those. You got one of those pregnant, where your name and image and likeness is never safe…”You will literally have to pay her a lot of money to stand down and go away, do not exist anymore in my life. And that’s the thing you’re gonna have to do. You’re gonna have to give this woman 10–20 million dollars to go away, if you’re trying to blow up.”

Gilbert Arenas Says Ant-Man Can’t Be Face Of NBA Right Now Due To Legal Issues With Ayesha Howard

Arenas wasn’t messing around with the numbers. Based on Howard’s past behavior and her current legal attacks on the 24-year-old Edwards who is involved with and has another child with girlfriend Shannon Jackson, Arenas suggests that Edwards will be forced to “pay her 10–20 million dollars to go away” if he has any hopes of protecting his image and ascending to a brand the NBA can ride its multi-billion dollar industry on.

Arenas feels Edwards has all of the intangibles and measurables that an heir apparent to LeBron James would need. As KD and Stephen Curry and the like move out of the league, there’s been much discussion about who will take over as the game’s most popular player. As The Shadow League has previously mentioned, the league is keeping a close eye on all of his legal drama with various women that could impede his rise to superstardom. The 24-year-old NBA star has four mothers of four children to deal with, and he’s been in volatile paternity issues with each, except Jackson, his current girlfriend, who he’s claimed since 2020, and has weathered all of the storms with Edwards, refusing to leave his side.

Gilbert Arenas warns Anthony Edwards that if he wants to be face of the NBA, he has to pay Ayesha Howard whatever it takes to keep her quiet and out of the way. Howard has a baby with Edwards and rapper Lil Baby and has recently sued Edwards for $500K for emotional damages pertaining to the nasty paternity battle they are embroiled in. (Getty Images/Screen shot @ayesha howard)

But accusations of being an absent father, and Edwards’ reported willingness to pay his ex-girlfriend Ayesha Howard millions of dollars up front to not be in her or baby Aubri’s life, indicates that Edwards may have the money to make as many babies as he wants, but he’s clearly not good at making decisions with women, regardless of how well he performs on the court. Can you feel 100 percent secure with him leading your locker room and being the veteran ear for younger players when he’s moving crazy out here?

Arenas, who was recently arrested by the Feds as part of an illegal international gambling operation he was allegedly running out of one of his mansions, is alluding to as much with his comments. Regardless of whether or not Edwards is in the right, his legal battle with Howard has turned increasingly ugly and she’s attempted to expose him and hurt his reputation on social media plenty of times in the past. On August 6, Edwards filed a motion in Los Angeles Superior Court alleging that Howard now seeks $500,000 in damages and a public apology to be posted across all his social media platforms.

Adding another layer to the situation, Edwards already has three other children with three different women, which only intensifies the media spotlight and criticism. In a league where perception matters almost as much as production, such personal drama has the potential to overshadow Edwards’ on-court brilliance.

LeBron James, Stephen Curry & KD Have Stable, Thriving, Brand-Friendly Lives

Edwards has the world at the palm of his hands, but just as quickly as they put you on a pedestal, they will try to yank you off it if you don’t move wisely. Even if we chalk Edwards’ recent streak of baby-making to being young and rich, Arenas’ point is that now that these women are in your life, despite his stardom he has children with them and therefore is also at their mercy to an extent.

James Gang poses for a picture after LeBron break’s NBA all-time scoring mark. (L-R) Bronny James, Bryce James, Zhuri James Savannah James and Gloria James. (Harry How/Getty Images)

LeBron, Steph, KD, all of the guys mentioned, are the standard that Edwards needs to exceed. They have very stable lives off the court. That’s significant when it comes to the NBA trusting you as person to represent the brand with dignity and reserve. Accept your personal standing as a role model and lean into it. LeBron has been married to Savannah his entire career and has portrayed himself to be quite the family man. Steph Curry as well. There hasn’t been an inkling of scandal when it comes to their married lives. No paternity suits and public circus’ with IG models and the like. Younger fans especially get very defensive when Edwards is criticized for his off the court lifestyle.

Anthony Edwards Says He Doesn’t Want To Be “Face Of NBA”

Older fans, who love him just a much also understand that if you want to be “that guy”, there’s more than just basketball that will get you to the top. Edwards has said that he doesn’t want to be the face of the league, which is clear. That won’t stop the scrutiny from media and nosy fans. It won’t stop people who he lets into his personal space from turning on him when he doesn’t give them what they want and trying to assassinate his character if he doesn’t acquiesce to their demands. Gilbert Arenas is just reminding him that celebrity is a slippery slope. If anybody would know it’s Agent 00.