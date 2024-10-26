‘Pull Your Panties Out’: Shannon Johnson, Girlfriend Of Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards Is Unbothered By His Alleged Infidelity And Growing Family

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has become the league’s top shooting guard. The former No. 1 pick is also the unquestioned face of the franchise following the team’s decision to trade former All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks earlier this month. Edwards, will now be asked to not only lead the team on the hardwood, but also be a guy the team can trust to do the right thing off the floor.



Anthony Edwards Battling NBA Opponents and Paternity Suits

Unfortunately, that seems to be something that the former Georgia Bulldogs star will need to work on. Edwards, who has one child (born in March) with girlfriend of four years Shannon Jackson, is also rumored to have fathered three other children, including the latest with Ayesha Howard. The aforementioned Howard is also the mother of rapper Lil Baby’s first child. Edwards recently filed a motion for a DNA to reveal paternity of the child has social media in an uproar, but not his lady, Jackson.

Anthony Edwards' girlfriend, Shannon, says she doesn't mind that her baby daddy is having children with other women 👀



Jackson Seems So Unbothered By Rumors Of Other Children

During a recent Instagram live, Jackson sounded as if she and Edwards are in a great space despite his alleged infidelity.

“You say I’m one of God’s strongest soldiers,” Jackson began. “Put me on front line. If I gotta un-baby him then I gotta un-baby daddy the first one. Damn!”

“Can I say this? Y’all just finding out,” she continued. “For the comment that said I was hurting on the inside, pick a side, you definitely look early 30s. Listen, y’all be trying to make a motherf—er feel bad about if they old or not, but a lot of y’all ain’t even guaranteed til 30.”

“Gotta make sure my man doesn’t pull up before y’all. He see me on Live because he’s gonna be like criticizing me, ‘Why you on Live telling them people your business?’ This fake outrage you’re having, pull your panties out your bunch,” Jackson concluded.

Not done, Jackson then proceeded to act as if she was crying, asking those listening if that’s what they wanted to see.

She then finished with this.

“That’s the most y’all gonna get out of me. F— wrong with y’all.”

Edwards Could Be The Face Of The NBA

Following the Timberwolves’ 4-0 sweep of the Phoenix Suns in last year’s playoffs, the aforementioned Towns called Edwards the face of the league. ESPN NBA analyst Brian Windhorst seemed to piggyback those same sentiments calling him the “future of American basketball.”

“The thing that is so great about him is he plays both ends and he cares about both ends, and he truly loves his teammates.”

“He is not a conventional leader, but he is an effective leader.”

While he definitely could be the future, he’ll need to tighten up how he handles his personal life. But, he’s undoubtedly got the style and charisma to do so.