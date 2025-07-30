‘For Your Kobe Hate You Sell Out’ | Gilbert Arenas Arrested By Feds For Using Encino Mansion For Illegal Gambling Ring Involving High Level Israeli Crime Figure  

It was a crazy day in the world of sports media, particularly for two of the leading Black voices of this new media era.

Gilbert Arenas and Shannon Sharpe pack dropped within minutes of each other pic.twitter.com/EqpccPZdFb — Hershey (@Hershayy_) July 30, 2025

It was first announced that Shannon Sharpe will not be returning to ESPN. According to reports ESPN has cut ties with Sharpe after the Hall of Famer settled a s*xual assault lawsuit with former OnlyFans model Gabby Zuniga for a rumored $23M.The settlement was announced by the accuser’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, earlier in July.

RELATED: ‘Giving Her $20 Million Doesn’t Seem Like The Biggest Sign Of Innocence’: Shannon Sharpe’s Accuser Gabby Zuniga Announces Retirement From OnlyFans After Huge Settlement

Shannon Sharpe Cut Loose By ESPN

Sharpe has continued to try and push forward with his crumbling media empire and strongly denied the allegations when he stepped away from his role at ESPN, where he was prominently featured on First Take alongside $100M man Stephen A Smith. This doesn’t come as a great surprise as Sharpe had not been on ESPN since April.

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas has become one of the most hated and most captivating men in podcasts with the subject matter on his “Gil’s Arena” podcast. Known for his lightning rod takes, offensive narratives and emotion-provoking theories on GOAT debates and other sports talking points, Arenas finds himself in hot water with the law.

RELATED: Gilbert Arenas Has No Chill As He Torments Swaggy P’s Son On The Internet And In Real Life

Gilbert Arenas Charged In Gambling Operation

Just days after NBA player Marcus Morris was arrested for allegedly owing $265,000 to two prominent Las Vegas casinos after bouncing checks to pay those bills off, Arenas and five other defendants, including a suspected high-level Israeli crime figure, were arrested today on a federal indictment alleging they operated an illegal gambling business in which high-stakes poker games were played at an Encino mansion Arenas owned, according to a statement released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of California.

BREAKING: Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas and five other defendants, including a suspected high-level Israeli crime figure, were arrested today on a federal indictment alleging they operated an illegal gambling business in which high-stakes poker games were played at an Encino… pic.twitter.com/hTNSioq3Cf — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 30, 2025

According to reports from justice.gov, “Arenas, 43, a.k.a. “Agent Zero,” of Woodland Hills, is charged with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, one count of operating an illegal gambling business, and one count of making false statements to federal investigators. He is scheduled to make his initial appearance and be arraigned this afternoon in United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles.

Also charged in the indictment and arrested today in connection with the illegal gambling business charges are:

Yevgeni Gershman, 49, a.k.a. “Giora,” of Woodland Hills; a suspected organized crime figure from Israel;

Evgenni Tourevski, 48, a.k.a. “Eugene,” of Tarzana;

Allan Austria, 52, a.k.a. “Elica,” of West Hills;

Yarin Cohen, 27, a.k.a. “YC,” of Tarzana; and

Ievgen Krachun, 43, of Tarzana.







Who Were Players In Gilbert Arenas High-Stakes Illegal Gambling Ring?

It was allegedly a complex operation, according to the indictment returned on July 15 and unsealed today. From September 2021 to July 2022, Gershman, Arenas, and the other defendants operated an illegal gambling business. Arenas allegedly rented out an Encino mansion he owned for the sole purpose of hosting high-stakes illegal poker games. Reports further state that under Arenas’ direction, Arthur Kats staged the mansion to host the games, found co-conspirators to host the games, and collected rent from the co-conspirators on Arenas’ behalf. He was the middleman that was supposed to keep Arenas’ hands clean.

Federal investigators say Gershman, Tourevski, Austria, and Cohen managed illegal “Pot Limit Omaha” poker games and other illegal and unsanctioned games, at the Encino mansion. Arenas and his associated collected a “rake” – a fee the house charged from each pot either as a percentage or a fixed amount per hand – and invited players to compete.

Gilbert Arenas Pimping Too?

In addition to getting players involved in illegal activity, Gershman hired young women who, in exchange for tips, served drinks, provided “massages,” to the poker players. The women were then charged a percentage of their earnings from working the games, similar to pimping in prostitution or an escort service. Chefs, valets, and armed security guards also were hired to staff these illegal poker games.

So, the entire operation was serious business and the stakes were deadly.

Gershman, an Israeli citizen, also is charged along with Valentina Cojocari, 35, of Woodland Hills, with three additional counts – conspiracy to commit marriage fraud, marriage fraud, and making a false statement on an immigration document. He’s been scamming in multiple ways for a while and has the rap sheet to match.

Social Media Has No Pity For Gilbert Arenas

Social media and those fans of Kobe Bryant, felt little sympathy for the former NBA All-Star’s greed.

“Getting yourself tied up with the Russian/israeli mafia is wild,” said on fan.

“@GilsArenaShow for your kobe hate you sell out bum. Those Klutch sports checks and lefraud won’t save you now,” said another fan while taking random shots at LeBron James and Klutch Sports.

I was about to feel bad for him but then remembered….. pic.twitter.com/1jz9qfsbhl — Shane (@shizzyshane215) July 30, 2025

“I was about to feel sorry for him, then I remembered,” said one fan who reposted an old post by Arenas, in which he was demeaning dark-skinned Black women and boosting light-skinned women.

Marcus Morris & Gilbert Arenas Headed To Prison For Gambling-Related Infractions?

Sounds like Arenas, who just survived a scare when his NBA prospect son Alijah Arenas was put into an induced coma following a car accident, is going to do some time. Morris, on the other hand, was arrested on Sunday in Florida and made his first appearance in court, where his attorneys asked for a bond and the judge denied it, saying he would only release Morris for extradition to Nevada, or if the arrest warrants were withdrawn due to the bill being settled.

RELATED: ‘Treating Him Like The Black Bernie Madoff’: Marcus Morris’ Arrest Adds Another Layer To Potential Boxing Match With Jokic Brothers

What a couple of days for former star athletes who were thriving and rising in the media game post-retirement.