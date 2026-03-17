‘Shannon Is a Weird Person Bro’: Unc Blasts Ochocinco As Unprofessional For Canceling Hawks Game With Iso Joe To Tend To His Daughter

A discussion between Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson on their hit podcast “Nightcap” got awkward after Shannon says Chad canceling plans to go to the Hawks game with “Iso” Joe Johnson in order to attend his kid’s birthday party was unprofessional.

Despite Chad’s kids needing his attention, Sharpe told Ocho he shouldn’t make obligations if he can’t follow through.

A joke between Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco gets awkward after Shannon says Chad cancelling plans to go to the Hawks game with Joe Johnson in order to attend his kid's birthday party was unprofessional. Don't make obligations if you can't follow through. pic.twitter.com/ssBBbnZx6H — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@Thechat101) March 17, 2026

Sharpe himself has admitted to struggles being in a committed relationship and therefore being consistently present for his two daughters and son

“There’s no need to be a discussion,” Unc said on a recent episode of his “Nightcap” podcast. “Ocho knows when all of his kids’ birthdays are. He knows that if he’s out of town he’s going to contact the mom and say we need to move this up because I’m going to be out of town.

“How are you gonna tell her what to do?” Ocho said. “If she says ‘I need you to here today,’ I’m there today!” said Ochco before adding, “Hey, Unc, I don’t give a f-ck about no plans if my child’s motherf-ckin’ birthday is here.”

The two went on and Ocho said, “Now y’all done pissed me off about my child and it’s her birthday.”

Shannon continued to berate Ocho about his poor planning skills. Ocho made it clear he wasn’t playing and his child’s birthday was the next day.

“I have to get on a flight at 9 a.m., therefore my child’s mom asked me to stay in town today and do something with (my daughter) because I’m gonna be gon’ the rest of the week until Sunday,” he said.

Fans Blast Ochocinco For Making Iso Joe Get Him Hawks Floor Seats Then Canceling

Social media undoubtedly had its opinions on the subject and Sharpe’s viewpoint on the matter, with some fans siding with Sharpe in regards to Ocho apparently “begging” Johnson for floor seats and then bailing on him.

“Unc principal based and ocho a go with the flow typa n-gga. These two never get along because they was raised completely different. Unc was prolly raised under structure and Ocho prolly never really had that so he don’t understand the power of your words,” said one fan.

“Ocho been begging joe to take him to a hawks game just for him to cancel when the day comes. This why you cant take nothing ocho say serious,” added another fan.

“Ocho knew about his daughter’s birthday before tonight. Ocho should have never begged Joe for tickets. No way did the birthday party just magically happen, Ocho knew he had to get on a flight. Ocho is a childish liar. Stay woke!” another observer proclaimed.

“Y’all Bs’n Ocho dead wrong in this. He been BEGGING Joe to go to a hawks game with floor seats. Joe got FLOOR seats for both of them and Ocho bailed last minute. All Shannon said is if you and your child both had stuff going on you could plan something separate with her,” one commenter who agreed with Sharpe wrote under a caption of the video segment exchange.

Fans Defend Ochocinco Breaking Plans With Iso Joe To Spend Time With Daughter

Ocho wasn’t alone with his passion for his children. Fans supported his stance as well, regardless of whether or not he planned accordingly.

“F-ck that kids over everything your kid gets one bday.@ochocinco kept it real. How many times does your kids turn 11, or whatever year. We don’t play that sh-t,” one fan noted.

“I’m so glad Chad said it that way like bro don’t disrespect me and my kids f-ck a basketball game and I already spoke to Joe. I don’t care if I forgot and just remember my kids like sometimes shannon be too f-cking much, bro,” said one fan who disagreed with Sharpe’s opinion.

“Shannon is a weird person bro like she is f-cking weird that’s why he’s single and that’s why he got caught up with that white chicken had to pay all that money and now he has to rebuild again he’s fucking,” someone else added.

These kinds of exchanges between Ocho and Unc are what makes their chemistry and the product a hit in the sports and culture space. Ocho’s honesty and Unc’s unique perspective on all things women and children make for some great content.