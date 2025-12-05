‘You Still Haven’t Found Yourself All The Way At The Age Of 60′: Dr. Cheyenne Bryant’s Cold Hard Truths Touched Shannon Sharpe’s Soul    

Now that he’s no longer employed at ESPN, Pro Football Hall of Famer has even more time to entertain guest on his hit “Club Shay Shay” podcast. Sharpe consistently lands interviews with big dogs of the sports and entertainment world, and his guests don’t mind answering any sticky questions the former Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens legend may ask.

Sharpe’s most recent guest was Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, who’s not only a life coach, but also a psychology expert, author and motivational speaker. Bryant is also the producer or MTV’s hit show “Teen Mom Family Reunion.” Never one to shy away from a debate or conversation, Bryant had plenty to say about a bevy of topics Sharpe fired her way, including calling him out.

Dr. Cheyenne Bryant Tells Shannon Sharpe It’s Time To Grow Up

During the interview Bryant touched on Sharpe and his fall from grace this past year following his entanglement with a 21-year-old which led to accusations of sexual misconduct lawsuit. Bryant had this to say to the former gridiron legend …

“Breaks my hurt with you is you’ve accomplished so much in everything you’ve touched transactionally. It is turned to gold. All the way down to the gold jacket, but … you still haven’t found yourself all the way at the age of 60.” “Grown man in need to grow the f— up.” As it pertains to marriage and sex, Bryant didn’t sugarcoat her words either telling Sharpe this…. “A man should penetrate your heart and mind before he ever penetrates your body then you will really experience a true essences of an org*sm.” “Men and women both will cross that boundary and disrespect the sanctuary of marriage equally. The difference is the man who’s saying, ‘I don’t care if you’re married’ is clearly saying, ‘I just want to sleep with you.’ The woman who is saying, ‘I like you because you’re married.’ She’s saying, ‘At some point, I want her position.'”

Fans Chime In On The Interview

It didn’t take long for fans to give their opinions on the interview, and they definitely varied.

“Deion? Isn’t he like in the same boat?,” a fan said.

That’s in reference to the fellow Hall of Famer and current Colorado Buffaloes head football coach dating a much younger woman.

“It is powerful how Dr. Cheyenne Bryant points out that success does not always mean personal fulfillment. Even after achieving so much, it is possible to still be searching for who you truly are. Finding yourself can be the hardest accomplishment of all,” another fan said. “He isn’t listening, let’s not waste time,” another fan said. “Bro what guardian angel Shannon has bc the amount of times advice been thrown his way I’m talking biblical (Kirk) womanly (Monique) real nigga (Katt) and unlikely (Yatchy) now this?!!!? Angel working OT!!!!,”another fan quipped.

And the sad part about that last comment is Sharpe has refused to listen or at take heed and it has cost him dearly. Sharpe went Complex Sports top sports personality in 2023 to no longer on Fox Sports and ESPN by the summer of 2025.

All because his choices that backfired.

What’s Next For Unc?

With ESPN now in the rearview mirror, Sharpe says he’s totally focused on his “Club Shay Shay” podcast as well as his “Nightcap” podcast with former NFL great Chad Ochocinco.

As he looks to maybe get another shot at the television realm, don’t feel sorry for Sharpe as he’s still raking in millions from his podcast(s) and brand partnerships even without ESPN.