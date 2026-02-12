‘Unc Too Old To Be This Ignorant’: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco Went Viral Arguing Over the Offensive Nature Of Female Flatulence

Shannon Sharpe, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and former NBA great Joe Johnson discuss myriad topics on their “Nightcap” podcast. Sometimes the three veer into risqué territory and other times they broach subjects that most people wouldn’t think to put into the atmosphere.

A recent show’s discussion that went viral on X, centered around women using the toilet or farting around men. Both are natural body functions, but the guys have their own views on how they should receive female flatulence.

Shannon Sharpe Doesn’t Want Women Pooping Or Farting In His Presence

Shannon Sharpe and Iso Joe say there’s NO way a woman should use the bathroom or pass gas around them and Shannon even ended a relationship over it, while Ocho Cinco says it’s natural and disrespectful to expect her to hold it in 😭💀

Ocho tried to explain the difference between pooping and passing gas, but Shannon wasn’t having it.

“Ya girl…that’s not passing gas, women poop,” Ocho said, to which Shannon replied, “It still stinks.”

“Hold on,” Iso Joe interrupted. “So y’all cool with that around yall?”

“Hell nah,” Shannon shouted. “We from the South Joe, you know we don’t get down like that!”

Ocho, apparently the voice of reason in this matter, was shocked and said, “Hey Joe, ya’ girl can’t poop around you?”

Iso Joe Agrees With Shannon Sharpe: Pooping and Farting Women Are A Deal Breaker

Johnson looked at the former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver in disbelief and said, “Ocho, c’mon.”

Johnson didn’t give up, saying, “Y’all triipping. That’s natural. Joe and Unc you cant make ya woman uncomfortable.”

Joe didn’t agree: “That’s respect I never had to tell any girl I was dating. Hey man, you. That’s just common courtesy.”

“She can go to the bathroom, “ Shannon added. “I got 7.5 bathrooms, find one.”

Ocho couldn’t believe that Unc and Joe weren’t buying into his progressive way of thinking.

“All jokes aside I can’t believe y’all,” Ocho said. “ Y’all would have a woman hold her stomach and make it hurt simply because she was scared to poop around y’all? What if she’s in the car driving? “I think it’s disrespectful to tell her, ‘ hey if you’re around me out in the car or whatever, you can’t pass gas around me.’”

Ochco definitely was more open-minded to the thought of his lady passing gas or using the toilet in an area where

Then Ocho kind of got Iso Joe to backtrack a bit and asked him if he ever spoke to his girl about something while she was using the toilet. Iso said yes, he had to do it when they had important matters to discuss but he wasn’t walking all of the way up in there or trying to have a lengthy conversation while she’s blowing up the bathroom.

Shannon Sharpe Would Never Have Bathroom Conversation With Woman On Toilet

Shannon wasn’t having any part of it. To the end, he denied even having a conversation with a woman while she’s using the bathroom.

“No I have not. I have not,” Shannon repeated. “I put that on Mary Porter and my kids.”

Interesting conversation, but honestly little details like this are the things in relationships that you don’t know how you’ll respond until you encounter them.

For Shannon, a lady pooping or farting in his area is a deal breaker. Ohco says he prefers to have an open relationship where he can embrace his lady using the bathroom as just a part of his day.

Iso Joe got dragged into a conversation he didn’t seem to want to engage in, but mostly agreed with Shannon that women are very discreet about those things usually and it would be a turn off for him if they discontinued doing so in his presence.

Fans React To “Nightcap” Girlfriend Pooping and Farting Scenario

Fans agreed with Joe and Unc that women are usually more discreet about pooping and farting.

“My mama ruined my perception on this subject . I’m spoiled . I never knew when she was on her period or sh*tting, ever . So I expect that from a lady,” said one fan. “@ochocinco growing up in the south we don’t hear or smell women farts . It’s a southern thing and it ain’t lady like for a southern lady to do that around her man or men for that matter,” added another. @ochocinco growing up in the south we don’t hear or smell women farts . Hell we don’t even think they do the half the time .its a southern thing and it ain’t lady like for a southern lady to do that around her man or men for that matter — 〽️arquis⛏️🇺🇸 (@sameme_some) February 12, 2026 “Fellas, the minute your girl becomes comfortable farting around you, skipping showers for days, taking sh*ts, She no longer respects you, this is a fact, cry about it, fight it…. won’t change a thing. Have some f—n standards and learn to cut your losses,” one fan emphatically warned.

On the other hand, Ocho had plenty of support.

“If she can’t pass gas around you after 6 months, that’s not romance… that’s a hostage situation,” said one netizen on X. “Unc too old to be this ignorant,” another commented.

Some netizens felt Sharpe, who has been no stranger to controversy with women and accused of making terrible choices in his love life, is the last one who should be so picky with his women.

“This the same dude that be letting dogs lick him in the mouth, eat at the table and sleep in his bed. he’s the same one that said he wouldn’t spend more than 30k for his daughter’s wedding but let a below average cum rag snow roach hit his pockets for millions smh,” one commented.

This is definitely one of the more comical segments that the “Nightcap” crew has offered and it inspires plenty of discussion about the outdated perceptions and unrealistic expectations that some men have when it comes to women.