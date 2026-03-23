‘Seen Luka Dončić Take Down OKC By Himself’: Shannon Sharpe Gets Backlash For Implying Nine-Game Win Streak Makes Lakers NBA Title Contenders

The Los Angeles Lakers have won nine games in a row, and all of their fans are now puffing out their chests a bit more and creating a narrative that a championship is within their grasp. Leading the charge has been Luka Dončić, whose scoring has been prolific during this streak, and his MVP campaign is picking up steam.

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While most fans aren’t ready to anoint the Lakers as true contenders, Shannon Sharpe — a known LeBron James apologist — thinks the Lakers could be scary coming out of the West and even defeat the defending-champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

Shannon Sharpe Says Luka Dončić Can Beat OKC By Himself: Lakers Are Title Contenders

On a recent “Nightcap” podcast, Unc asked “Iso” Joe Johnson and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson if they thought the Lakers were contenders after this recent nine-game winning streak. Luke Kennard made a game-winning three-pointer with 2.6 seconds remaining to secure a 105-104 victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday night.

“Theyre looking good but I don’t know about contenders,” Joe Johnson blunted stated. To which Shannon replied, “I think they can beat everybody in the West. I don’t know …I don’t really think they can beat San Antonio or OKC, but I’ve seen Luka take down OKC by himself. Him and Kyrie (with the Dallas Mavericks in 2024). I saw that. So I know what Luka can do. He’s going to need LeBron.”

Fans React To Shannon Sharpe Declaring Luka Doncic Lakers As Contenders

Sharpe got some predictable reactions from fans who are tired of analysts overhyping this current version of the Lakers led by Luka Doncic.

With what defense? Man go to bed Unc — LA MAQUINA DE SOMBRAS (@FANalyst1) March 23, 2026

“With what defense? Man go to bed Unc,” one fan replied. “Two weeks of not being mid and suddenly it’s Lakers in 5 again. That defense ain’t stopping nothing real in a seven game series,” added another. “lol, Shannon.. Stick to what you do best and it’s clearly not covering NBA,” one basketball fan suggested.

One fan was so moved by Sharpe’s take that he responded with a dissertation:

“The Luka led Mavs team that got the best of OKC a few szn’s back is NOT this Lakers team. Also that OKC team is by far NOT the same team we are now, lol.. OKC are champions, the best team in the league and no way in hell this LA team as constructed touches OKC! OKC is the 2nd most injured team in the league ( Utah top) and we still hold the best record in the entire association ( 56-15) #1 seed and doing all this with our starting unit only playing a mind blowing 42 min together on the court! We all know it’s popular to hop on lakers bandwagon and pretend they are what they are not! They are NOT a contender out west, they are NOT on the same levels as OKC.. ”

“Shannon Sharpe is biased toward LeBron. OKC are hard to beat fully healthy,” another netizen said “Scary?” another commented.” Maybe on paper. But Luka showed against OKC that one superstar can swing a series. The Lakers don’t have that same takeover guy anymore… LeBron isn’t 28.” “Are we talking about the first round exit lakers? Did I get that right?” a fan quipped. “It’s that time of year again. Have to hype up a trash Lakers team a few weeks before the playoffs,” said one fan who wasn’t buying Sharpe’s Lakers take.

Luka Had Lots Of Help In 2024 Western Conference Finals Vs. OKC

Fans also challenged Sharpe’s comments about Luka taking L.A. down by “himself” back in 2024 with Kyrie Irving and PJ Washington playing huge roles in the series.

“Luka did NOT take OKC down by himself,” one fan said “Luka played like sh-t in that series and Washington was the better player,” another commented. “Fluka played garbage that series and OKC is better since then. Also Spurs and Nuggets owning you frauds,” another fan added.

There were a few Lakers faithful who loved the hype that Sharpe was dishing.

“Lakers with Luka looking scary Sharpe calling it early—West better buckle up,” one optimistic fan tweeted.

Lakers Have A Tough Road To The NBA Championship

The Lakers are always going to be discussed on major sports networks and by personalities seeking engagement. Sharpe has always been a huge Lakers fan and LeBron supporter. There’s nothing he would like more than to see aging LeBron and Luka bring one more Larry O’Brien Trophy back to L.A.