‘Whoever Was in Charge Fumbled the Bag’: Shannon Sharpe Says Blame Dr. Kecia Williams Smith for ‘Nightcap’ Podcast Not Being at N.C. A&T Homecoming

During a recent episode of the “Nightcap” podcast, Pro Football Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe announced that the show’s planned appearance at North Carolina A&T State University’s “Greatest Homecoming on Earth” celebration had been canceled following a financial and administrative dispute.

Sharpe revealed on “Nightcap” that the live broadcast, originally scheduled for Thursday afternoon, would no longer take place despite roughly 10 weeks of planning. The former Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens star claimed that university officials introduced last-minute fees for campus participants, including the marching band, cheerleaders and student organizations.

Shannon Sharpe specifically blamed Dr. Kecia Williams Smith, dean of N.C. A&T’s Willie A. Deese College of Business and Economics for Nightcap’s failure to appear at the HBCU’s homecoming as scheduled. He accused her of imposing unreasonable restrictions and fees. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for The Volume)

Sharpe Lays Blame on NCA&T Official

Sharpe specifically blamed Dr. Kecia Williams Smith, dean of N.C. A&T’s Willie A. Deese College of Business and Economics, accusing her of imposing unreasonable restrictions and fees.

“Ain’t no Nightcap canceled last minute — Dr. Kecia Williams Smith canceled us last minute,” Sharpe said.

He alleged that university administrators placed strict limits on student involvement and warned students they could face disciplinary action for participating without authorization. By that point, the production team had already committed to travel, hotel accommodations and other logistical expenses that it could not recover.

Nightcap Was Looking Forward to Being a Part of History

Sharpe, along with co-hosts Chad Ochocinco and Joe “Iso Joe” Johnson, had been preparing for and looking forward to participating in the Aggies’ 100th Homecoming celebration. However, Sharpe confirmed that the appearance would no longer take place.

“Unfortunately, that will not be happening,” Sharpe said during a broadcast addressing the situation. “It’s not because of Nightcap, and it’s not because of our presenting sponsor — you have to look at A&T.”

“Normally, when we go to visits, we don’t have to pay,” Sharpe said. “If the cheerleaders come on, we don’t have to pay a fee. If we get coaches or faculty to come on, we don’t have to pay a fee.”

“We’re not a talk show; we’re an entertainment show, and fan engagement is a big part of what we do at Night Cap,” Sharpe explained.

Sharpe even insinuated that university officials told him the marching band had a prior engagement and would not be available to perform during the show unless the production paid a fee. He said he found that explanation difficult to believe, particularly given that it was Homecoming weekend. After all, what is Homecoming without the band?

Fans Chime In

“NCA&T tried to charge Nightcap at the last minute to have faculty, frats and sororities on lmao and then started moving things around smh. Whoever was in charge of that fumbled the bag,” a fan said.

“Small minded response lol. It’s about more than GHOE, the show is an opportunity to market the school across the nation to a different crowd and potential future sponsors,” another fan said.

“This is pure stupidity. And this is why Black people don’t thrive EGOCENTRIC for no reason. Nightcap introducing the Campus to a whole new market is what’s needed for small Colleges and especially HBCU,” a fan mentioned.

“They already paid a fee. They tried to charge him again two days before they flew into town. Sounds more like hustling than anything. This should have been handled well before now,” another fan commented.

“You obviously don’t understand how this works. You right many attend GHOE but don’t miss the point that many attend but few support the school. Nightcap presence would shine a light on what good things are going on at the school,” a fan replied.

But one thing is for sure and two things for certain: the “Greatest Homecoming on Earth” will go on with or without “Nightcap.” Just ask comedian Tim Shropshire, who is sure to be all over Greensboro this weekend.