‘When You Speak About My Husband … Put ‘TWO WAY’ Player In Front’: Travis Hunter’s Wife Trolls Shannon Sharpe After History-Making Game

Travis Hunter, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, had what can be considered his breakout two-way game in a loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday. The Jags lost a heartbreaker, 34-31, but the Heisman Trophy winner had four receptions for 59 receiving yards and one touchdown on offense, along with three tackles, a pass breakup, and a dynamic interception on defense during the game.

It was proof that Hunter can have a high impact on both sides of the ball in the NFL, as he did in college. Many football experts have cast doubt on Hunter’s ability to play both ways and, most important, remain healthy.

Shannon Sharpe expressed doubts that Travis Hunter could be a two-way star in the NFL. After Hunter became the first NFL player to catch a TD and get an interception in the same game since 2002, his wife, Leanna Lenee trolled Sharpe on X for her man’s respect. (Getty Images/@leannalenee Instagram)

Shannon Sharpe was one of those self-appointed prophets who didn’t think the 6-foot-1, 185-pound phenom could do it. After the Jaguars traded up to draft Hunter, they expected to get a star at wide receiver and cornerback. Hunter played on both sides as a rookie, but a knee injury ended his season after seven games before Jacksonville could fully evaluate the two-way role.

Hunter’s wife, Leanna Lenee, has been relatively quiet since her husband entered the NFL, but she couldn’t help herself after his stellar game on Sunday.

Leanna Lenee Has Words For Shannon Sharpe Who Doubted Travis Hunter’s Two-Way Future

Sharpe questioned whether Hunter could sustain a full-time two-way workload in the NFL, though he believed Hunter could play defensive back full-time while contributing in select offensive packages. But after Hunter recorded a receiving touchdown and a fourth-quarter interception in Week 6, Lenee took shots at the Hall of Famer on social media.

RELATED: ‘Your Type Is Cheater But Mine Isn’t’ | Shannon Sharpe Blasts Leanna Lenee For Throwing Travis Hunter “Under The Bus” To Save Her Personal Honor

“He can’t play both sides in the NFL,” she took to Instagram to post with sarcasm. Then she added his results for the day on both sides of the ball, “TD & Interception.”

Hunter made up for getting beat by Nico Collins for a huge gain earlier in the game by intercepting Texans QB C.J. Stroud in the end zone in the fourth quarter, the quarterback’s first interception of the season.

Lenee Wasn’t Finished Getting at Sharpe On Behalf Of Her Soft-Spoken Husband.

“Anyways…@shannonsharpe84,” she added in a separate story on Instagram. “When you speak about my husband, make sure you’re putting ‘TWO WAY’ player in front.”

In addition to him doubting Hunter, when the couple was going through the social media gantlet as fans and celebrities tried to discredit their relationship, Sharpe also advised the couple shoulf keep their private affairs private, later accusing Lenee of throwing Hunter “under the bus” in one of her livestreams addressing their early relationship.

Hunter and Lenee (Leanna De La Fuente) got married on May 24, 2025, in Tennessee after dating since early 2022. Sharpe speaking on their relationship without knowing anything about it could have contributed to Lenee’s Instagram message to the Hall of Famer turned popular podcaster.

Fans, loving the drama, are anticipating a response from Sharpe on “Nightcap.” Hunter didn’t make the statement, his wife did. Once upon a time this wouldn’t be a topic of conversation, but in the gossip era, Sharpe might just bark back at Hunter’s wife.

“Me watching nightcap tonight,” one fan captioned above a meme of someone eating popcorn and anticipating a movie.

“Now when Shannon responds tonight he going to be wrong,” another fan quipped.

Lenee had her share of support for going at Sharpe.

“As she should,” said one fan who has no problem with Leanna Lenee-Hunter defending her man. “ Unc been talkin sh*t bout him only playing defense all f-ckin year.”

“Good for her. I remember when mfs was tryna make this couple miserable,” another fan recalled.

Some fans believe Hunter’s wife’s clapback was misdirected.

“They were critiquing the JAGS coaching staff for how they were using him they never once said anything bad,” one user commented in defense of Sharpe. “But I understand her defending her husband, it’s just not what Unc said at all.”

The game was a win of sorts for the Hunters, but ultimately his team lost a huge AFC South matchup on a last-second field goal, dropping them to 4-2 in the division.

Let’s see how and when Sharpe responds to Hunter’s performance and his wife’s IG post.