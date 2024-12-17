‘Your Type Is Cheater But Mine Isn’t’ | Shannon Sharpe Blasts Leanna Lenee For Throwing Travis Hunter “Under The Bus” To Save Her Personal Honor 

Shannon Sharpe often offers stories about the trials and tribulations of his relationships over the years. He has seen his share of high-profile couples dating back to pre-social media and the 56-year-old was another OG who wanted to offer advice to Hunter on the way he’s handling his social media-created saga with fiancé’ Leanna Lenee.

“When you date publicly, that breakup is going to be public,” Sharpe said on his “Nightcap” show alongside Chad Johnson. “When you do all that publicly, guess what happens when it goes sideways. All that plays into it.”

Shannon Sharpe thought Leanna Lenee threw Travis Hunter under the bus during her eight-minute video defending her actions to social media critics. (Photo: Getty Images/Screenshot @clubshayshay)

Shannon Sharpe Says Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee Are Oversharing On Social Media

Sharpe’s major beef is with what he describes as “oversharing,” by Hunter and Lenee, undoubtedly referencing the Twitch Live stream that Hunter did and then Lenee’s eight minutes of play-by-play and color commentary on her intentions, emotions and physical movements any time the camera is on her.

Lenee has been at the center of controversy since Hunter’s Heisman win, with several videos circulating online sparking criticism of her behavior. Both Hunter and Lenee have since addressed the situation on social media.

Hunter warned all of the clickbaiters to stay out of his business. “You ain’t never had no girl so why are y’all talking about me,” Hunter said in a recent Twitch livestream. “Find someone else to talk about… Go talk about your girl. Go find a girl. Go find a life. Stop worrying about what I got going on. I know what I got.”

He also described the toll that the social media backlash has taken on Lenee as having her “slumped” after drinking and crying herself to sleep.

Leanna Lenee Goes On Eight-Minute Explanation Of Her Actions To Appease Social Media

Hunter’s fiancée followed up his spirited cry for people to back up off him and his significant other with attacks on her character on social media.

Travis Hunter's girlfriend Leanna releases an almost 8 minute long video addressing all of the internet



"I'm going to be addressing all the stuff online because I'm tired emotionally and mentally of seeing people try to make me out to be a person that I am not…"



– via TikTok pic.twitter.com/lYSLXumpAZ — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) December 16, 2024

Lenee blessed social media with eight minutes of explanations about why she reacted the way she did in the instances in question.

“I’m going to be addressing all of the stuff online because I’m tired emotionally and mentally of seeing people try to make me out to be a person that I am not…,” Lenee expressed to begin the video, “but what’s a testimony without a test of faith.”

She expressed that she got permission from Hunter to address these various issues and attacked them one by one.

Lenee explained that she told people that she left Travis in her DMs for two months, not because she didn’t like him, but because he had a girlfriend. “The real reason Travis sat in my DM for two months is because he DM’d me when he had a girlfriend, and she was in his bio. So I instantly knew he had a partner…I don’t do homewrecking, I’m not a side piece, I don’t stand for any of those things, I support women…I ignored him until she was single.”

Clarifying what she meant when she said Hunter “wasn’t my type”. Lenee divulged that she doesn’t see color or race when pursuing a man, as she dated a Mexican soccer player, a white cowboy and another Black man prior to Hunter who is younger than her.

“When I said he wasn’t my type, I didn’t mean attraction,” Lenee reasoned.

“He was younger than me and he cheated on his girlfriend. I don’t know if your type is a cheater but mine isn’t.”

Shannon Sharpe Says Leanna Lenee Threw Travis Hunter Under The Bus When Referencing His Cheating

Following Lenee’s rant, Sharpe also took her to task for admitting that Hunter cheated in dismissing any notions that she was chasing after a taken man.

“For you to talk about the reason you left him on read in your inbox is because he’s younger than you and he cheated. … Now you threw that man under the bus. We did not need to know that” Sharpe said. “Why you put that man’s business in the streets? Are you perfect? I don’t like oversharing in a relationship. It was unnecessary. You don’t have to share everything, people — you don’t! “

Lenee addressed that situation, the drama about why she didn’t stand at the Heisman and the overall frustration these online attacks have brought her. She described her full disclosure as “things I previously didn’t want online,” Lenee said.

To which Sharpe responded on his “Nightcap” podcast:

“It’s none of my business but it paints them in a bad light. Oh, he wasn’t your type, but now he is your type. Well, it seems like your type might be George Washington, Ben Franklin, or Ulysses S. Grant. It might be some of those types.”

The energy towards Lenee is very strange. Maybe all of these seasoned athletes have special insight into this. Maybe they are predicting that the football star, who outside of his magnificence on the field, is a calm, cool, collected and somewhat “nerdy” guy who lets it be known that he’s also a one woman man, will go crazy once in the NFL.

How many of these so-called “gold diggers” can speak to a man’s character the way she does concerning Hunter.

“I don’t care about what people look like or can give me,” Lenee said. “I date people for who they are as a person, how they honor God, and how they treat the people around them, and Travis is all the above.”