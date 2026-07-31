‘She Was Juggling Three Or Four Guys At The Same Time’: Former NFL Tight End Jeremy Shockey Says Kim Kardashian Curse Crushed Reggie Bush’s Career

Former NFL tight end Jeremy Shockey stopped by the “Club Shay Shay” podcast to chop it up with Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe. The former New York Giants star opened up on a bevy of topics including his departure from the G-Men to his time spent in New Orleans with then-teammate Reggie Bush, who at the time was dating reality television star and influencer Kim Kardashian.

Shockey, the former four-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time Super Bowl champion gave his thoughts on the Bush/Kardashian relationship and what he witnessed from the outside looking in. The former Miami Hurricanes legend didn’t hold back when Sharpe asked for details of the once very publicized pair.

Jeremy Shockey says Kim Kardashian was juggling 4 guys at the same time while dating former Saints teammate Reggie Bush.



​"She only makes money for herself, Ray J didn't make any money… I could just keep going.



"Reggie got hurt and if she kept going, it just kept going bad.… pic.twitter.com/jtrRgXQHMa — KIEL (@0xkiel_) July 30, 2026

Shockey Talks KK: The Kardashian Curse Hit Reggie Bush

Shockey told Sharpe that the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star had her share of men and many at the same time.

​”She only makes money for herself, Ray J didn’t make any money. … I could just keep going,” Shockey said. “Reggie got hurt and if she kept going, it just kept going bad. Everyone dates her, it’s like a curse. I have to look down when I walk downstairs every time I go, cause I think I’m gonna trip down, ’cause she is like a curse,” he recalled. “I think she was juggling three or four guys at the same time. I mean, come on, let’s call a spade a spade here, come on.”

Shockey suggested that things began to go downhill for Reggie Bush on the field once he started dating Kardashian

He even recalled a first-hand instance of Bush being intensely wrapped up in the relationship, remembering an emotional speakerphone argument he had to sit through while riding with Bush to training camp.

Despite the criticism regarding the relationship, Shockey noted that Kim was a good person and praised her family’s impressive business skills and drive.

Reggie Bush's Former Teammate Claims Kim Kardashian Played the Field https://t.co/tEDeUb4BT7 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 31, 2026

Fans Chime In

Shockley’s comments quickly went viral via social media and fans didn’t hesitate to give their varying opinions on the matter.

“He let it all out. You could tell he used to be mad when they had a game and Reggie Bush was on his soft sh-t over her,” a fan said. “He didn’t tell any lies at all,” another fan said. “This dude’s face and voice is real punchable,” someone else replied. “Shockey is high as a kite right here,” a person mentioned. “Somebody finally telling the truth. Shannon is scared to death,” a fan quipped. “Awe snap. Jeremy got that Katt Williams vibe to his interview. This gonna be good,” a fan spewed.

Shockey’s comments about Bush and Kardashian’s love life come from out in left field but that’s what engages viewers. He seemingly knew the task at hand when appearing on Sharpe’s podcast.

Shockey Excitedly Optimistic About NY Giants Future

Over the last few months, Shockey has expressed high optimism for the franchise’s future, specifically praising their roster direction, enthusiastic about high-draft addition Francis Mauigoa, and endorsing leadership changes like the hiring pedigree of John Harbaugh.

He believes the team possesses a great foundation of young talent (led by QB Jaxson Dart) capable of returning the franchise to winning standards.

He is also pointed to John Harbaugh as an ideal cultural and tactical fit for New York, citing a strong history of utilizing tight ends effectively and bringing a championship pedigree.