“I Was Dating Shannon And My Husband At The Same Time” | Shannon Sharpe’s Accuser Michele Evans Spills More Tea On Pro Football Hall Of Famer

It’s been a whirlwind couple of months for Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe. The legendary tight end who won three Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens was recently fired from ESPN following his settlement of a high-profile lawsuit involving sexual assault allegations.

In the midst of all of that, reports are now resurfacing about Sharpe’s ex-girlfriend Michele Evans speaking about her dealings with the gridiron legend. Evans has said she met Sharpe in 2002, when she was a reporter during Sharpe’s second stint with the franchise that drafted him out of Savannah State in the seventh round of the 1990 NFL draft. Evans told the U.S. Sun tabloid in May that even though she was married at the time, “He had asked me to break up with my husband at the time. I was dating Shannon and my husband at the same time.”

Michele Evans Accuses Shannon Sharpe of Rape and Retaliation: ‘He Forced Me to My Knees’ pic.twitter.com/PIhXvXArRW — The Shot Review (@GloryHoleshow) May 2, 2025

Evans Accuses Sharpe Of Abuse

In multiple interviews, Evans says that the two dated from 2002 to 2010 and she wanted to end things because she believed Sharpe was cheating on her.

“He’s not a faithful person. So I wasn’t going to be faithful to a non-faithful person. It just doesn’t work that way, not for me, anyway,” Evans told the Sun.

Evans claims Sharpe, not happy about her trying to end things, sexually assaulted her.

Prior to Sharpe’s recent legal trouble with Instagram model Gabrielle Zuniga that reportedly cost him millions in the lawsuit settlement and his job at ESPN, Evans filed a defamation suit against him in 2023. She also filed for restraining order against him in 2010, only to drop the it a few months later. She claims that outside pressure led to her dropping the petition.

ESPN has officially cut ties with NFL Hall of Famer and media personality #ShannonSharpe just two weeks after he settled a sexual assault lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend, OnlyFans model Michele Evans. pic.twitter.com/kRKU7PhLhS — Onsite! (@its_onsitetv) July 31, 2025

Stephen A Smith Speaks On Sharpe’s Departure And Relationship With Him

With Sharpe’s sudden removal from the network, the face of ESPN Stephen A. Smith recently expounded on his current relationship with the man affectionately known as “Unc.”

“My relationship with Shannon Sharpe is a pretty damn good one. I got a lot of love for him,” Smith said. “He did a great, great job for ‘First Take.’ Anything that I needed him to do, he has always been there for me. It’s unfortunate what happened with his situation. And certain decisions that were made were way above my pay grade.”

What’s Next For Sharpe?

Following his exit from ESPN, Sharpe’s immediate future in sports media is unknown. He still has the “Club Shay Shay” podcast and the “Nightcap” podcast with co-host Chad Ochocinco.

Between his Instagram, X and YouTube subscriptions for the aforementioned podcasts, Sharpe has 11.2 million followers. So it’s safe to say even with his ESPN departure he’ll continue to rake in the dough.



In 2023 Sharpe was named the No.1 Most Entertaining Sports Media Personality. And less than two years later he’s mixed up in scandals brought on by himself. Unc recently told Complex “his pockets are now light.”