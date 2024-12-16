“She Drunk an OD Amount”: Concerned Fans Reach Out After Attacks On Leanna Lenee’s Character Boil as Travis Hunter Says, “I Can’t Even Help Her”

Travis Hunter has been through an emotional roller coaster these past few weeks, and he let everybody know that he’s fed up. Hunter reveals on a video, that fiancée’ Leanna Lenee has been drinking and crying herself to sleep due to the increasing backlash she’s been receiving.

Travis Hunter defends his fiancée while addressing the backlash she received for her comments as he was taking photos with fans and says that she has been crying and drinking all day because of the hate she's been receiving

Leanna Lenee Becomes Target Of Social Media Criticism Towards Travis Hunter

Social media started attacking his fiancé over a 10-second interaction the couple had while Travis was leaving the field after his final college game at Colorado. Negative narratives have continued even as Hunter basked in the moment of winning the Heisman Trophy on Saturday, and it’s affecting the future Mrs. Hunter.

Since that video surfaced, the criticism towards Hunter’s lady was widespread as people labeled her a gold digger, interpreted the video as her trying to steal his joy in the moment and the over analysis and accusations continued when Deion Sanders had to prompt her to stand up when Hunter was announced as the Heisman winner.

After hugging Shedeur, Deion and other family supporters, Hunter leaned down to hug Lenee who remained seated in her chair and not showing too much emotion.

This is the second time that Hunter’s shining moment was overshadowed by a media obsession with his girlfriend. Hunter says, enough is enough. The rude comments and projecting have apparently taken a toll on Lenee.

Travis Hunter’s Heisman Win: Triumph and Controversy



Travis Hunter, the electrifying star of the Colorado Buffaloes, has made history as the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, solidifying his status as one of college football's brightest talents. Yet, while his on-field dominance has…

Hunter lashed back at social media:

“You ain’t never had no girl, why you talking about me, find something else to talk about. Talk about my girl..go talk about my girl. Talk about yo girl. go find a girl. go find a life. I know what I got. My girl has been with me for five years. Y’all are just starting to talk about me and just starting to be with me. Like c’mon man, yall go do something else with ya life. clickbait pages, I aint playing yall better stop. Something bad is going to happen to yall.” He explained why she was sitting down in the first place. Naturally, Travis and Leanna discussed that situation prior to the ceremony, according to Hunter.

On another livestream with fans, Hunter re-emphasized the strength of his relationship with his future wife for those who are late to the party.



Heisman Trophy Winner Travis Hunter Lashes Out At attacks against his fiancé Leanna Lenee. It’s starting to affect her mental health. (Photo: Getty Images/YouTube CBS)

“Yall want everything for clicks… stop that it’s crazy,” Hunter said. “Yall hate on me and then go hate on my girl. I feel the same pain she feels, we inseparable, bro. We are with each other. If she’s hurting, I’m hurting…

Why Is Social Media Hating On Travis Hunter and Fiancée Leanna Lenee?

Hunter and Lenee have tried not to feed into the negative social media attacks, but after a week in which he did a clean sweep of the college football awards, winning Heisman Trophy, Paul Horning Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year, Fred Biletnikoff Award, AP Player of the Year and the Lott IMPACT Trophy, negative narratives about his personal life still linger.

When the dynamic two-way star snatched the Biletnikoff Award, that created more social media unrest, as some fans accused Deion Sanders’ popularity and media machine as the reason why Hunter won it over San Jose State receiver Nick Nash, who won the receiver triple crown.

Nick Nash was robbed in broad daylight

Let’s just say social media didn’t make it easy for Hunter and his girlfriend to enjoy the culmination of five years of working together to achieve a goal.

Hunter Tells Fans That Leanna Lenee Drank and Cried Herself To Sleep

Hunter also expressed some saddening news about how Leanna’s been handling this entire ordeal. Truth be told, people just started judging her and not one reporter actually gave us an introspective or view into who she really is, because Hunter seems to believe she is his rock, and she’s proved it off camera. He has to get some of the benefit of the doubt for his decisions here. His intelligence is also being insulted by many in this situation.

During the livestream, Hunter asked for people to send his fiancé positive energy and then told fans she was asleep.

“She’s slumped,” the projected top 3 NFL draft pick told concerned fans. “You know like when you’re hurt, and you just cry yourself to sleep. … She drunk an OD amount tonight for no reason. She’ll be up in the morning. … I can’t even help her.”

Some fans asked where they can send messages of support that Lenee can see when she wakes up. This is a tough situation as it’s hard for young people who live on social media to ignore mean things that are being said about them by people who don’t know them. Only time will tell if she was the right match for Travis, but right now it’s working for him, so we should give them both some grace.