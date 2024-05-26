Travis Hunter’s Fiancée Leanna Lenee Claps Back At Those Who Questioned If She Could Afford $120K Truck She Gifted Him For 21st Birthday

The Colorado Buffaloes football program is preparing for its first season back in the Big 12.



They’ll once again be led by the dynamic duo of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter. Both will be preseason Heisman candidates and very likely preseason All-Americans.



While Sanders has been very vocal about the former Colorado players who’ve transferred, Hunter is the complete opposite. The All-American spends his downtime playing video games while wearing his big onesie and hanging out with his fiancée Leanna Lenee.



Hunter Gifts Fiancé $100K Engagement Ring

Lenee and Hunter have been together since the dynamic playmaker’s senior year of high school. In February, Hunter, who’s NIL valuation is a staggering $2.3 million, making him one of the most lucrative athletes in terms of endorsement deals and partnerships, proposed to Lenee and presented her with a $100,000 ring.



Now, Lenee has given Hunter a very expensive gift, that has haters questioning how she bought it.

Travis Hunter fiancée got him a TRX for his Birthday 🔥 #SkoBuffs pic.twitter.com/v3knev8R5K — We Coming 🦬 (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) May 19, 2024

Lenee Presents Hunter With $120K Truck

Earlier this month Hunter reached a milestone, the future NFL top ten pick turned 21. For his birthday, Lenee blessed her fiancé with a tricked out Dodge Ram TRX which is valued at over $120,000.



Following the unveiling of the vehicle on social media, the questions began to mount with followers wanting to know how she could afford something like that.



Many made mention that she used some Hunter’s NIL money to make the purchase, to which Lenee quickly clapped back with this on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“You wanna see my bank statements? Like what”

Lenee holds a master’s degree and also makes a nice living from her social media platforms and YouTube.

So she does have her own money, making it plausible that she could buy the truck with her own bag.

Colorado Football star Travis Hunter's fiancé Leanna Lenee bought him a new $120K truck for his birthday ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DNlgdMlJHR — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 24, 2024

Hunter Had A Great Birthday: Cover Of EA Sports

Not only did Hunter get a brand spanking-new pickup truck, he also is one of three players on the cover of EA Sports’ “NCAA Football,” joining Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Michigan tailback Donovan Edwards.



Making it even sweeter is Hunter is the first Colorado player to grace the cover of the popular video game.

In many ways it’s another win for the Buffaloes, who now need to turn that into wins on the gridiron after last year’s 4-8 season.



Staying healthy this season is key for Hunter. who missed four games last season. He needs to show NFL teams that he can handle the rigors of a full season.

His health and play will go a long way in determining how the Buffaloes’ season plays out.

