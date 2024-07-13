‘Shedeur and Travis Could Be No. 1 and No. 2 In NFL Draft’: Deion Sanders Has Beef With EA Sports Rating and Clearly Doesn’t Know Georgia QB Carson Beck 

The 2024 college football season is about 50 days away, and one of the season’s storylines will feature the Colorado Buffaloes, who’ll be playing their second season under Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

Another storyline will feature the Georgia Bulldogs who enter the season as the prohibitive favorites to win their third national championship in four seasons. Each team is led by dynamic signal-callers who will both enter the season as Heisman Trophy candidates.

Shedeur Sanders Leads Colorado Buffs, Carson Beck Leads Georgia

The Buffaloes are led by Shedeur Sanders who proved that he belonged on the big stage in his first season at the FBS level, passing for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

The Bulldogs are led by Carson Beck who in his first year as a starter finished with 3,941 yards passing, 24 touchdowns and just six interceptions. In many ways comparable numbers, and Beck definitely played the tougher schedule being in the SEC. In fact EA Sports College Football 25 top-100 player rankings ranked them the same, and that didn’t seem to sit well with Coach Prime.

Deion Sanders is questioning Shedeur Sanders & Travis Hunter's ratings in EA Sports College Football 25:



“I’m just trying to figure out how Shedeur can be tied with another person. How did that happen?



And how can Travis not have the highest score on the game when he’s… pic.twitter.com/71ETnYHFJY — On3 (@On3sports) July 11, 2024

Prime Is Gonna Speak His Mind

While speaking at Big 12 Media Days, Sanders made light of the rankings that have Shedeur as the No. 17-ranked player (No. 1 QB). Beck is ranked right behind him at 18 (No. 2 QB). But what seems to be bothering Coach Prime is they both carry the same overall rating of 93. The outspoken Sanders didn’t miss the opportunity to mention that during his time at the podium.

“I don’t know nothing about that video game,” Sanders said this week at Big 12 Media Days. “I am not a video guy. I love video games, but I’m a real game guy. You talk about ratings and rankings; I don’t know about that stuff. I’m just trying to figure out how Shedeur can be tied with another person. How did that happen?”

Coach Prime always does this, and for him to believe that Beck isn’t on par with his son is crazy. Beck is actually the top-ranked NFL prospect at the quarterback position heading into the 2024 season.

Both he and Sanders are projected top-10 picks.

Deion Sanders is questioning Shedeur Sanders & Travis Hunter's ratings in EA Sports College Football 25 "Travis Hunter is a 95 overall player"



Bc Sanders isn’t the best QB and Travis isn’t close to the best DB or WR lol



I get advocating for your guys but Prime is worried… pic.twitter.com/yVlUEVKB7L — Daimve (@DaimveRickye53) July 12, 2024

Coach Prime Also Vouched For Travis Hunter

Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter made the list at No. 6 overall, but that wasn’t good enough for Coach Prime, who considers him the best player in all of college football at both wide receiver and cornerback.

"How can Travis not have the highest score on the game when he's arguably the best receiver and best defensive back in college football? So, how can you not be the number one-rated guy, period? I don't understand that either. … Shedeur and Travis could be No. 1 and No. 2 in the NFL draft. Based on need and desire, they could be No. 1 and No. 2. I don't see any flaws, if there's any flaws, in their game. They don't give a darn about that, though. They want to win."

Coach Prime is a great hype man, and with his influence it is almost a given that Shedeur and Hunter will go very early in the 2025 NFL draft, but not No. 1 and No. 2. And as good as Hunter is, he’s not the best at either position in college football. He’s in the conversation for his overall ability. There are better players at each position, and mainly because they’re not attempting to play both ways.