“Why Does He Have To Act Like a Thug?’: Some CFB Fans Had Weird Issues With Travis Hunter’s Brother Trayvis’ Name and His TD Dance at OT7 Tournament

As Travis Hunter prepares for his ascension into the NFL, the dynamic two-way player has already elevated the status of his family by winning the Heisman and as we previously mentioned he has a younger brother, Trayvis Hunter, a class of 2027 wide receiver, who was doing damage and carrying on tradition at the OT7 tournament in Dallas, Texas.

Trayvis Hunter Shines At OT7 Tournament In Dallas: Social Media Reacts To His Name

In addition to his blazing speed, clean hands and passion for the game, Trayvis, like his brother, makes up for his slight frame with elite athleticism. After burning the secondary and scoring a deep TD, Trayvis gave the world a dance, which seemed to draw the ire of some of his brother’s haters.



𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: 2027 WR Trayvis Hunter, the younger brother of Travis Hunter is DOMINATING at the OT7 tournament in Dallas.



“Why does he have to act like a thug?” said one fan, criticizing Trayvis’ TD celebration. “7v7 is not football and ruining the game,” said another fan, unimpressed by Trayvis.

There was a weird focus by certain fans on the similarity between the brothers’ names.

“They like the name Travis so much, why not use it a second time with slight tweak,” joked one netizen. “No way his name is Trayvis,” said another in disbelief. “Trayvis and Travis is just wild sh*t,” a third fan proclaimed “Trayvis’ brother is named Travis? Are you f******* serious? Then this kid does what he’s supposed to be doing and then he does a stupid me, me, me dance? F*ck off,” a fan who doesn’t like the name or the TD dance.

One fan couldn’t hesitate to comment on Trayvis’ name and his innocent TD celebration.

“Hopefully this kid learns not to be a simp like his older brother (LOL) great genes…lazy naming.

There were also positive comments, acknowledging the Hunter genes, which seem to be electric.

Back in December the world was first introduced to Travis’ little brother

Travis won the Heisman Trophy. Then after being snubbed as a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award (best defensive back in CFB), Hunter won both the Bednarik Award (best defensive player) and the Biletnikoff Award (best receiver).

In all it was a whirlwind week for Hunter who began his collegiate career at Jackson State in 2022.

While the former No. 1 overall recruit who has wowed us for three college seasons will now prepare to enter the 2025 NFL draft, the Hunter name will still be in and around the college game.

Travis Hunter, Top 3 projected pick in the NFL Draft has a brother named Trayvis who created quite a stir with his name and game at a 7 v 7 tournament in Dallas. (Getty Images/Screenshot)

Trayvis Hunter Is Next Up

Younger brother Trayvis is a rising sophomore wide receiver who this past season recorded 496 yards and six touchdowns in nine games for Effingham County High School in Springfield, Georgia.

Being the brother of the reigning Heisman winner and future top-three pick in April’s draft, Trayvis has received offers from a few notable HBCUs, including his brother’s former school, Jackson State. Trayvis’ first offer came from former NFL All-Pro and Heisman Trophy-winning running back Eddie George and the Tennessee State Tigers. George has since moved onto Bowling Green, signing as head coach this month.

Trayvis Hunter Got His First Offers From Eddie George and Tennessee State and Jackson State

An excited Hunter took to X formerly known as Twitter to announce that the reigning Big South-Ohio Valley Conference champions had indeed offered him.

“Blessed to receive my first ever offer from Tennessee State University,” Trayvis posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Effingham County’s (GA) Trayvis Hunter has already received offers from Jackson State, Georgia Southern, Georgia State and Tennessee State as a sophomore.



The offers didn’t stop there as the newly crowned Celebration Bowl champion Jackson State Tigers and head coach T.C. Taylor entered the fray and offered the younger Hunter in hopes of striking gold like Deion Sanders did in 2022.

Travis Lauds Trayvis During Heisman Acceptance Speech

Negative opinions from fans won’t rattle Trayvis as he has the unwavering support of his older more famous brother who, during his Heisman acceptance speech made sure to mention Trayvis.

“You know I do this for you, bro,” an emotional Travis said as he stood in front of his peers and family. “We’ve been doing this for a long time. You was always next to me. Even the times I didn’t want to take you, my mama made me take you.”

Get ready for more Hunter madness.