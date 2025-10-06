‘I’ve Got More Blood Clots’: Deion Sanders On Why He Coached With One Shoe And A Chair On Saturday

Pro Football Hall of Famer and third-year Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is finding out life without Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, and sons Shedeur and Shilo ain’t easy. On Saturday night down in Fort Worth the Buffaloes stumbled down to their second consecutive loss (35-21) at Big 12 foe TCU. Fort Worth also happens to be where Coach Prime still makes his offseason home and also where won his very first game as the Buffaloes lead sideline stalker in 2023.

While the frustrating loss makes the Buffaloes (2-4 and 0-2 in the Big 12), there is a bigger concern that takes precedence over any game.





The health of Sanders is once again a cause for concern in and around Boulder. During Saturday’s loss Sanders could be seen sitting and even coaching with one shoe on as the pain in his legs became almost unbearable. In his postgame presser Sanders talked about his health and where it stands after some serious complications this year and over the last couple of years.

Coach Prime Talks About Ongoing Battle With Bladder Cancer And Reoccurring Blood Clots

“Cat’s out of the bag, all right. I think I’ve got more blood clots,” the football coach, 58, told the media after the matchup in Fort Worth, Texas. “It don’t make sense. I’m hurting like crazy. I’m not getting blood to my leg. That’s why my leg is throbbing.”

Deion Sanders was seen wearing one shoe during their game against TCU



He opened up after saying he's dealing with more blood clots and that's why his leg is throbbing



(via @DNVR_Buffs) pic.twitter.com/dYu4w3HrbD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 5, 2025

This comes on the heels of Sanders privately battling bladder cancer and having his bladder removed last spring. In July he and his doctors held a press conference to talk about what the 58-year-old gridiron legend has endured.

“When we hear that word, it’s usually a life sentence attached to it,” Sanders said during a press conference at the time. “But not this time. Not this time, because God got me.”

“Slowly but surely, I built myself back up,” Coach Prime said. “I’m able, I’m strong. It has been a tremendous journey and I’m truly thankful that God is so good. God is so good, you have no idea. You have no idea how good god has been for me to be here. You have no idea.”

Colorado HC Deion Sanders was diagnosed with bladder cancer and underwent surgery to remove his bladder.



He is now cancer-free. pic.twitter.com/MzsR80UA8S — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 28, 2025

Sanders Has Been Down This Road Before

Unfortunately for Sanders he’s already been down this road as it pertains to blood clots. In 2021, while the head coach of Jackson State, Sanders had two toes on his left foot amputated as a result of continuous clotting. In 2023 he had to have emergency surgery to remove a blood clot from his right leg and straighten his toes.

Sanders health issues including deep vein thrombosis, were highlighted in the Amazon Prime series titled Coach Prime.

What’s Next For Sanders?

As his team prepares to face No.22 Iowa State on Saturday in Boulder, the focus has now shifted to the health of their sometimes brash but always straightforward leader, Coach Prime.

He has an appointment scheduled for Monday afternoon with doctors to see what’s going on and the next steps.