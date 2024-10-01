“You Can’t Do Nothing With 8 Toes Now”: Deion Sanders Abruptly Ends Travis Hunter Debate With Shannon Sharpe When Chad Johnson Cracks Joke On Coach Prime’s Toe Amputations

Travis Hunter has been getting heavy Heisman consideration for his performances as a wide receiver and lockdown cornerback for Deion Sanders‘ Colorado Buffaloes. When Deion flipped Hunter from Florida State, making him the highest-rated prospect in the modern college football era to ever commit to an HBCU, Coach Prime warned us of the unique greatness that lies within the two-way phenom.

Sanders is good friends with Chad Johnson, who since putting his pads away, has become a podcast star, teaming up with Shannon Sharpe on their “Night Cap” podcast. That’s where the two former All-Pro receivers cut loose and leave no stone unturned when it comes to subject matter.

On a recent episode, Johnson and Coach Prime went back and forth about Travis Hunter‘s coverage ability. Of course, Johnson, who has one of the biggest egos in the history of the NFL, has been pushing for a coaching position on the Colorado staff and believes he has a thing or two to offer Hunter to help him get to the next level and prepare to take on elite NFL cornerbacks and receivers.

Night Cap Crew Cracks Jokes On Deion Sanders’ Amputated Toes

The conversation went left, and Sanders got the worst of it.

“The kind of teacher I am, I don’t do it with words. I’ll put the cleats on and actually show,” Johnson said. “I come out there, route Travis’ ass out there and then lock him up.”

“What if I get mad that you routed Travis up and I put my cleats on,” Sanders asked.

“You can’t do nothing with 8 toes now,” Johnson clapped back.

Some might consider Johnson’s joke a low blow, considering Sanders has had to have toes amputated due to potentially deadly blood clots, Sanders underwent multiple foot surgeries in 2021 and had two toes removed from his left foot. It was a serious situation, as Sanders spent several games away from Jackson State recovering from the surgery.

When he returned, he was confined to a wheelchair for the remainder of his final season at JSU, before bringing his Luis Vuitton luggage and ESPN-featured games to Colorado last season.

At one point, there was even talk that the doctors would have to amputate Deion’s foot. People forget how touch-and-go that situation was and what kind of life-altering surgery the legendary athlete, who also played MLB, was facing.

Johnson, who is a go-for-the-jugular type of comedian, couldn’t help but go in on Prime’s lack of toes, even if the journey to how he got their almost killed him. They say the one’s closest to you do the most damage. Prime took the jab in stride.

“See what I’m saying, I knew you was going to say that,” Sanders said. “I set you up for that. I didn’t think you was going to take the bait. Y’all ain’t no good. You know what? Bye. I’m going. Bye.”

Sharpe couldn’t help but also laugh hysterically during the exchange.

This Isn’t First Time Somebody Cracked Jokes On Deion Sanders’ Eight Toes

This also isn’t the first time, someone close to Deion has made fun of his toes. Shortly after, his surgery, Sanders and his kids had an interaction that made light of his medical struggles. If you’ve ever seen Sanders interact with his children, it’s usually a lot of joking, subtle ribbing and, of course, plenty of laughter. His kids can easily slip down and move up in Deion’s favorite sibling rankings.

In a video of him and his children following surgery that’s now gone viral, Sanders’ middle son and Buffaloes safety Shilo, as he usually does, did his best to make light of the situation.

“I told them to give you a BBL [Brazilian Butt Lift],” Shilo told his father as he and the others laughed. Daughter Shelomi said his foot looked like “a turkey leg at the fair.”

Deion Is All Laughs As Colorado Is 4-1 And Proving Haters Wrong

Deion is all laughs so far this season. At 4-1, Colorado’s already equaled last season’s win total. Travis Hunter is doing things never seen before and Shedeur Sanders is performing like a top 3 quarterback off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft. Both players are forcing themselves into the Heisman Trophy conversation.

After scoring a TD against UCF on Saturday, Hunter audaciously celebrated with the Heisman pose that former Michigan wide receiver Desmond Howard made popular.

“He’s so much fun to watch,” said ESPN’s Sam Acho. “I think he can win it this year. And I would say he probably is the front-runner. Travis Hunter is doing it on both sides of the ball. He plays offense, he plays defense, got an interception last week, scored a touchdown. “That’s what he does. And so if there’s anyone who could win the Heisman as a two-way player, as a defensive star? It’s Travis Hunter,” Acho added

Since Hunter’s arrival. Sanders has been ten toes down on what the dynamic player brings to the team. He’s not going to let two less toes and some stale jokes by the artist formerly known as Ochocinco rain on his parade, as the naysayers fall to the wayside and his team takes center stage among the legendary programs of college football once again.