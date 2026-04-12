‘I Think The Honeymoon Phase Has Ended’: Colorado Students Have Turned On Deion Sanders But Buyout Will Cost $33.6M

Deion Sanders Losing Support In Colorado?



Sanders, the soundbite king, has talked a good game since his arrival to the Rockies in December 2022, but that’s really all it’s been, talk. The product on the field hasn’t matched the hype, and Colorado fans want results. The unwavering fan support that came out in droves, nearly 48,000 to be exact for Coach Prime’s first Spring Game in 2023, dwindled down to an announced crowd of nearly 28,000 but it looked more like 17-18,000 fans at scenic Folsom Field on Saturday.

Deion Sanders says he's in good health during Colorado's spring game https://t.co/maolWD7yZ8 pic.twitter.com/y3YF3SeHnk — New York Post (@nypost) April 12, 2026

Fans Say Mediocrity Isn’t Cutting It

Speaking with daemons at Saturday’s free Black & Gold scrimmage, one got the sense that Coach Prime golden tongue isn’t going to be enough to keep fans at bay if the team struggles again this season. Sophomore student Elizabeth Stephan’s is one of those fans, and she didn’t hold back when asked about the team and its legendary leader.

“We’re not anything new and shiny anymore,”

“We’re just kind of a mediocre team that somehow still makes headlines because of our coach.”

“I think the honeymoon is definitely not going anymore, personally,” said Stephan, a Minneapolis native and one of those out-of-staters whose parents dug her going to CU, in part, after watching the Sanders Effect from afar. “I think the honeymoon phase has ended. And they’re really struggling to try to keep it up, in my opinion.”

Another fan chimed in with a reality television take:

“This was a reality TV show from the beginning. The only thing that has changed is that it is impossible to deny now.”

Deion Sanders was hands-on as he watched his team scrimmage on Saturday at the spring game, telling reporters that "I'm good, I'm good," after being diagnosed with bladder cancer last year. https://t.co/lWxGctYUtG — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) April 12, 2026

Sanders On The Hot Seat?

Stephan’s is likely speaking on behalf of many Colorado fans who wanna see results and not so much talk. But despite fans angst about Sanders, he isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and the main reason is his huge buyout.

Sanders is not considered to be on the immediate “hot seat” for the 2026 season due to his massive $33.6 million buyout, but he faces significant pressure to improve after a 3-9 finish in 2025, his second losing season in Boulder in three years as the lead sideline stalker.

Sanders Recently Underwent Another Procedure For Blood Clots

In the aftermath of Saturday’s spring game, Sanders told the media that he recently underwent another procedure to treat the blood clots he’s been battling since his time at Jackson State. The two-time Super Bowl- winning defensive back also mentioned that he’s now undergone 16 different surgeries over the last couple of years to address his ongoing battle with the blood clots.



The pressure is on in Colorado for Deion Sanders to produce a winner. (Screenshot/Instagram)

Sanders also mentioned that because of his health concerns he hasn’t been as present as he’d like to be in the offseason in the past. But he believes he’s good to go and will be ready to go for the remainder of the offseason and upcoming season.