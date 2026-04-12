‘I Think The Honeymoon Phase Has Ended’: Colorado Students Have Turned On Deion Sanders But Buyout Will Cost $33.6M

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is entering his fourth season in Boulder, and the pressure to win has never been greater. Coach Prime has led the Buffaloes to a 16-21 record over three seasons — 4-8, 9-4, 3-9 — with one bowl game appearance, a 36-14 blowout loss to fellow Big 12 foe BYU in what happened to be the final game for then-quarterback Shedeur Sanders and 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.
Deion Sanders Losing Support In Colorado?
Sanders, the soundbite king, has talked a good game since his arrival to the Rockies in December 2022, but that’s really all it’s been, talk. The product on the field hasn’t matched the hype, and Colorado fans want results. The unwavering fan support that came out in droves, nearly 48,000 to be exact for Coach Prime’s first Spring Game in 2023, dwindled down to an announced crowd of nearly 28,000 but it looked more like 17-18,000 fans at scenic Folsom Field on Saturday.
Fans Say Mediocrity Isn’t Cutting It
Speaking with daemons at Saturday’s free Black & Gold scrimmage, one got the sense that Coach Prime golden tongue isn’t going to be enough to keep fans at bay if the team struggles again this season. Sophomore student Elizabeth Stephan’s is one of those fans, and she didn’t hold back when asked about the team and its legendary leader.
“We’re not anything new and shiny anymore,”
“We’re just kind of a mediocre team that somehow still makes headlines because of our coach.”
“I think the honeymoon is definitely not going anymore, personally,” said Stephan, a Minneapolis native and one of those out-of-staters whose parents dug her going to CU, in part, after watching the Sanders Effect from afar. “I think the honeymoon phase has ended. And they’re really struggling to try to keep it up, in my opinion.”
Another fan chimed in with a reality television take:
“This was a reality TV show from the beginning. The only thing that has changed is that it is impossible to deny now.”
Sanders On The Hot Seat?
Stephan’s is likely speaking on behalf of many Colorado fans who wanna see results and not so much talk. But despite fans angst about Sanders, he isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and the main reason is his huge buyout.
Sanders is not considered to be on the immediate “hot seat” for the 2026 season due to his massive $33.6 million buyout, but he faces significant pressure to improve after a 3-9 finish in 2025, his second losing season in Boulder in three years as the lead sideline stalker.
Sanders Recently Underwent Another Procedure For Blood Clots
In the aftermath of Saturday’s spring game, Sanders told the media that he recently underwent another procedure to treat the blood clots he’s been battling since his time at Jackson State. The two-time Super Bowl- winning defensive back also mentioned that he’s now undergone 16 different surgeries over the last couple of years to address his ongoing battle with the blood clots.
Sanders also mentioned that because of his health concerns he hasn’t been as present as he’d like to be in the offseason in the past. But he believes he’s good to go and will be ready to go for the remainder of the offseason and upcoming season.