‘I Ain’t Built For This Anymore’: Will Deion Sanders’ Mysterious Illness Keep Him From Coaching Colorado This Season?

Deion Sanders has been keeping the true scoop concerning his health really low from the press and fans. We know he has had health problems that have completely sidelined him from football over the past three seasons, but he continues to build programs – most recently the Colorado Buffaloes – into significant and media worthy entities again.

Sanders, who has missed a lot of time this spring and summer, nursing his health. He was supposed to be feeling good and ready to attack his responsibilities in the Big 12 by now, but there are lingering issues still holding him back.

Is Deion Sanders’ Mysterious Health Going To Stop Colorado Buffs This Season

Prime’s latest health update amid his battle with a mystery condition is not positive. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach first revealed his undisclosed health problem last month. Most assumed it was related to the surgeries he’s had resulting in two amputated toes and the removal of a large portion of his calf.

The latest developments have been described as unspecified health issues, but it’s obvious that it’s serious because Coach Prime has avoided the spotlight throughout the entire offseason, save for some cryptic messages on X, which goes against everything his program is about. Sanders has missed several major events during the college football offseason, including some Buffaloes offseason camp sessions.

RELATED: ‘I Can Assure You All That Everything Is OKAY!’: Deion Sanders Breaks Silence About Serious Mystery Illness That Has Him Putting All His Faith In The Almighty

Something Isn’t Right With Deion Sanders

No wonder Prime has advocated so hard for his assistants to get paid and he’s brought in a few who could also be head coaches in the near future. Something isn’t right and everyone is respecting Prime’s privacy at the moment, but his presence is needed in that locker room and the players have to understand 100 percent who it is they are playing for. In the meantime, it’s not bad to have Hall of Famers such as Marshall Faulk and Warren Sapp guiding the way.

The 57-year-old Hall of Fame cornerback has been giving updates on his health through videos he posts with his children. Recently, Prime gave an update in his son Deion Jr.’s new vlog while alongside his daughter, Shelomi.

“You know I’m still going through something,” Sanders said on his son’s Well Off Media YouTubechannel. “I ain’t all the way recovered.”

This was before Sanders and his daughter took a dip in an outdoor ice bath. Shortly after getting in, he said the ice water was hurting. Sanders then put up some shots on the court, played tennis and completed a 1.3-mile run and walk with Shelomi that she praised considering he has eight toes. That was also her way of letting everyone know Prime’s problems have to do with past complications and surgeries and he’s still dealing with some kind of lingering issue, that’s pretty serious.

After his serious announcement, a tender moment between Deion and his daughter Shelomi ensued as she took over the video.

“His favorite child here. No. 1 child here…We just ran 1.3 miles.”

“You ran. I did the best I could,” Deion interrupted.

“He ran-walked. He did good. He’s getting kind of fast. You would think he had ten toes the way he was moving,” Shelomi joked

YouTube Fans Shower Deion & Family With Support

Social media had supportive comments for the family and some even got a laugh off Shelomi being able to withstand the cold tub longer than her legendary athlete dad.

“Coach Prime said “I ain’t built for this anymore,” joke done fan. “BLESS YOUR HEART COACH GET WELL…WE LOVE YOU,” said another. “I absolutely loveeeeee this family! Glory to God!,” proclaimed another.

Deion Has Been Dealing With Health Issues Since 2022

In 2022, he underwent an amputation of two toes due to blood clots following surgery. The following year, Sanders needed another surgery to fix blood clots in his left leg.Sanders is still hoping and keeping the faith that he will be ready to roll when the Buffs begin the season at home against Georgia Tech on August 29.

Last month, Sanders assured everyone that he was on the road to recovery via his son, Deion Jr.

“I can assure you all that everything is OKAY and will continue to be so. I’m excited to get back to Colorado to be at home with my staff, team & all associated to our program,” Sanders said on X on June 12. He refused to address his ailments at Big 12 Media Day and for now we can only hope that Sanders can recover soon, because the Colorado program can’t lose the head of the snake, after losing Travis Hunter, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders from the nine-win team in 2024.

Deion will never admit that his health is becoming a problem. Sure, he can allocate duties and give speeches, but his presence is key as a new regime of players take the mantle for the rising Buffs program. He also won’t admit how severe his past surgeries were and how he will have to manage this situation for the rest of his life. He surely doesn’t want his health to be the main story this season, but the longer it remains a mystery the more people will want to know exactly what’s wrong.