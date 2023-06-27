The Foot Is Ready For Prime Time | Deion Sanders Undergoes Successful Surgery For Blood Clot In Thigh, Will Return To Team Once Feeling Up To It

Pro Football Hall of Famer and first-year Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has been dealing with lingering foot and toe injuries since his NFL days. In 2021, Sanders had a near-death experience when he had two toes amputated.

Since then he’s recovered somewhat. Sanders, even with a slight limp in his approach, has still been stalking the sidelines as the motivated leader of the young men. First at Jackson State, now at Colorado, Sanders is leading by example.

Last Friday, Coach Prime had emergency surgery to remove a blood clot from his thigh. Prior to entering the hospital Sanders had to clear up any confusion about whether he needed to have his leg amputated. That became a story after a video of a meeting with his doctors from the prior week was posted on social media.

On Friday, as fans anticipated a report on Sanders’ well-being following surgery, but one never came. Fans would get their wish Saturday, as Sanders’ partner released an update.

Deion Sanders' Girlfriend Tracey Edmonds Gives Update on His Condition Following Surgery to Remove Blood Clots (IG Post) https://t.co/o3mnP02Xvx pic.twitter.com/pmwAoL0b9i — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) June 26, 2023

Coach Prime’s GF Posts Message About Sanders Health

On Saturday, Tracey Edmonds, who’s the longtime girlfriend of Sanders and the ex-wife of R&B superstar Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, took to Instagram to say this from Sanders’ hospital bedside.

“I’m not leaving this spot until it’s time for #CoachPrime @deionsanders to walk out which we hope will be very soon!” Edmonds wrote on an Instagram post.

“We are so grateful for the healing power of God, and for all of you prayer warriors. It was a long, but successful day! #CoachPrime @deionsanders is resting and doing great tonight after his surgery! Thank you Lord! Thank you Fam! We love you.”

From the sounds of it Coach Prime made it through surgery and is doing great. Although he’s still got a ways to go with other procedures still needing to be done, it’s still good to hear he’s OK after this one. Now he hopes to recover as soon as possible so he can get back to leading his Buffaloes team as they continue to prepare for the 2023 college football season.

Great news for #Colorado HC Deion Sanders :



Primetime had a successful surgery for a blood clot and now does not think an amputation is necessary.



He is expected to get released from hospital on Sunday. #Cowboys #Falcons https://t.co/53Z9ev1A1Q pic.twitter.com/Gy05Uvm3Ng — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) June 25, 2023

Sanders Children Make Light Of The Situation

If you’ve ever seen Sanders interact with his children, it’s usually a lot of joking, subtle ribbing and, of course, plenty of laughter. In a video of him and his children following surgery that’s now gone viral, Sanders’ middle son and Buffaloes safety Shilo, as he usually does, did his best to make light of the situation.

“I told them to give you a BBL [Brazilian Butt Lift],” Shilo told his father as he and the others laughed.

That moment showed what type of relationship Coach Prime has with his five children.

Now it’s all about rest and recovery for Sanders, whose first season at Colorado is one of the biggest and most anticipated storylines of the 2023 season.

One way or another, Coach Prime is going to keep the masses captivated. He also has to keep an eye on his health.