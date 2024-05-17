‘I Still Think About Everything That Could Happen’: Fear Of Last Summer’s Cardiac Arrest Still “Lingering For Bronny James

Bronny James is currently embarking on his NBA journey. After just one season at USC the former McDonald’s All-American declared for the NBA draft while still maintaining his college eligibility.

While the well-spoken 19-year-old, who also happens to be the oldest child of NBA legend LeBron James, hasn’t given any indication that he’s definitely staying in the draft, his NBA Combine performance seemed to legitimize his standing as an NBA prospect.

As you’d expect, James is easily the most recognizable prospect at the week-long event being held in Chicago, and Bronny didn’t disappoint in his play.

The 6-foot-2 and 210-pound combo guard was even named player of the game in the second intrasquad scrimmage (13 points, on 5 of 10 shooting in 23 minutes). That followed a strong showing by Bronny in the individual drills, where Bronny hit 16 of 25 from three. He also displayed the athleticism that he inherited from his legendary father.

Bronny Still thinks About Cardiac Arrest: Says It Still Lingers

But not all is well with Bronny, who suffered a cardiac arrest scare last summer. The former Sierra Canyon star recently opened up about how that moment has affected him nearly a year later.

Player of the Game pic.twitter.com/PJS3PCTEnE — Bronny (@BronnyJamesJr) May 15, 2024

During a summer workout with his USC Trojans team, James suffered a cardiac arrest scare. That forced him to miss the next five months, and pretty much stunted any development he would’ve received in his freshman season. Speaking with Yahoo Sports from the combine, James let it be known that he still has concern about his heart condition.

“It’s still lingering. My parents were a big factor of believing in me and giving me the love and affection that I needed at that time. I still think about everything that could happen, but I just love the game, it just overpowers everything. I was set back but that’s not an excuse. I’ve put in so many years of work, and I don’t want anyone to think that because I had this issue that I’m lower than anyone else.”

After returning to the court, James really never found his stride averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists while shooting 26.7 percent from three in 25 games.

“only draft me if you think im good enough.. and not because of my dad (LeBron)” pic.twitter.com/uWy8jjK4pe — Bronny (@BronnyJamesJr) May 15, 2024

Bronny Getting Looks Because Of Dad?

Most believe Bronny is only in this position because of his dad, and one could see why they’d think that. Not many players who average under five points a game are invited to the NBA combine, and most wouldn’t dare enter into the NBA draft. Don’t tell that to Bronny, who’s trying to separate himself from his dad.

“Honestly, I feel like this is a serious business. I don’t think there would be a thought of ‘I’m just drafting this kid because of I’m going to get his dad.’ I don’t think a GM would really allow that. I’ve put in the work, and if I get drafted it will be because of not only the player but also the person that I am.”

Sounds like Bronny wants to create his own path separate froom his dad, and there’s nothing wrong with that. But he must also remember being the son of such legendary NBA hierarchy has definitely helped him in his current path.

Rooting for a kid like this isn’t hard, because he wants to be known for putting in the work and not riding his dad’s coattails.