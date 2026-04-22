‘We Need Y’all To Have A New Vibe, New Energy’: Shedeur Sanders Wants To Change The Losing Culture In Cleveland and Asks Media To Help Boost Morale

The Todd Monken era of the Cleveland Browns began in earnest yesterday as the team gathered for the first day of minicamp. The storylines surrounding the Browns are aplenty led by reigning and two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, who broke the single-season sack record last season. The question with him is are the Browns willing to part ways with their only real trade asset to acquire more assets for a team in rebuild mode.

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The biggest question mark in and around the shores of Lake Erie revolves around the quarterback position. That’s where you have second-year signal callers Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, plus a finally healthy Deshaun Watson, who enters the final season of his five-year, $230 million deal that he signed upon arrival via trade from the Houston Texans in 2022. As the team opened minicamp on Tuesday, Sanders has plenty to say to the media, and most of it was about being more supportive this season.

“We need y’all to have a new vibe, a new energy,” – Shedeur Sanders to the Cleveland media. pic.twitter.com/YqYVVNj9kM — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 21, 2026

Sanders Calls Out Cleveland And NFL Media

During Tuesday’s media session a refreshed and renews looking Sanders who lit it up during his time at Jackson State and Colorado had this to say.

“It’s a new vibe. It’s a new energy. The only thing we missing is y’all. We need y’all to have a new vibe, new energy. I know y’all want us to win, so we need some winning energy here.” “We can’t have too much negativity going on and, you know, you want our players to be the best version of ourselves for y’all,” he continued. “I think it’s a community thing. … So let’s approach even this, like, with a better attitude. Even coming from y’all also.”

Sanders is likely referring to the constant negative press he received from Cleveland reporter Tony Grossi who bashed Sanders early in the 2025 offseason. Grossi changed his tune after Sanders’ preseason debut against the Panthers, where he passed for 138 yards and two touchdowns while looking in complete control of the Browns offense.

Shedeur Sanders took 1st team reps at QB today during voluntary Browns minicamp per @DanielOyefusi



Deshaun Watson took reps with the 2nd team offense #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/IJk1SSsVIl — SleeperBrowns (@SleeperBrowns) April 21, 2026

“Don’t play like sh-t again this year and you won’t hear negativity,” a fan said. “Y’all are gonna be negative regardless and the perfect example of that is the other teams in the city that have been winning consistently,” another fan said. “We need YOU to complete over 60% of your passes and not have double digit interceptions,” a fan quipped. “Been here a year and already sees how negative the energy from our Media is. QB1 changing the culture from EVERY facet,” an observer declared. “Not a Sheduer guy, but on this topic, he’s not wrong! Saban said the same thing when he arrived at Alabama. Need a positive vibe around the entire program,” another replied.

Watson The Frontrunner To Start?

Despite Sanders appearing in eight games, including seven starts and passing for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions, it’ll be an uphill battle to start this season with Watson healthy. The $46 million man is entering the final season of the fully guaranteed deal, and, let’s face it, money talks.

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During Tuesday’s media session, Sanders touched on Watson a bit.

“[Watson is] a vet. He did a lot. He accomplished a lot in his career, obviously,” Sanders said. “So when I have questions about certain things, I ask him, like, ‘What you think about this?’ And I just like hearing his perspective of problems that I could have or the way how I think about things.” “Hearing the way how [Watson] thinks of things and hearing the way how Dillon think of things and hearing the way coach think of things,” Sanders continued. “Like, all those things, you just gain other people’s perspective to form your own thought and what you want to do.”

Browns Have Nine Picks In Thursday’s Draft

With nine total picks in tomorrow’s draft including the sixth and 24th overall selections the Browns will be looking to add some offensive playmakers to an offense devoid of that. And while the rumor mill has them linked to Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson, the likelihood that GM Andrew Berry uses a pick on him is slim.

It is more likely that the aforementioned Berry and Monken focus on continuing to rebuild the offense around they have and reevaluate in 2027 as to whether they want to bring in competition by way of the draft, a trade or free agency.