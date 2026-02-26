‘Moving Like Vito Corleone’: Shedeur Sanders’ Birthday Gift To Head Coach Todd Monken Won’t Get Him Starting Nod, But His ‘Elite Playmaking’ Was Noted

As the 2026 NFL draft approaches, so does the unofficial start of next NFL season. Cleveland Browns fans were excited with how Shedeur Sanders battled through a rookie season that was set up for failure. His entire journey, from the day he hit Browns camp, has been discussed across social media as much as any sports topic.

The Cleveland Browns haven’t announced Shedeur Sanders as QB1 entering next season, but he did buy head coach Todd Monken a birthday gift, and Monken said he can see Shedeur as the starter because he has “elite playmaking ability. “(Screenshot X/Shedeur Sanders)

While some were anointing Sanders as QB1 entering 2026, he hasn’t gotten any direct support from the Cleveland Browns organization.

Cleveland Browns GM Not Ready To Anoint Shedeur Starter: Deshuan Watson Still In Mix For 2026

Recently, general manager Andrew Berry said that he expects Deshaun Watson, Sanders, Gabriel and any other quarterback in the room “to compete to earn a role”

Which tells you that the Browns are going to drag the QB decision into next season. Some Browns insiders have even suggested that the team will draft a QB such as Alabama’s Ty Simpson, to replace Sanders. This further complicates matters and lends intrigue to April’s draft.

“Right now it’s February 24th so we don’t have to make that decision anytime soon. Any player that we have in that room we would expect to compete and earn a role,” Berry said in a recent press conference. “I think the biggest thing we want to see from Shedeur is just continued growth,” he continued. “I think he grew a lot from start 1 to start 7. I think playing more efficiently and not putting the ball in harm’s way as much would be important. While maintaining the ability to produce out of structure and generate explosive plays.”

Berry also added that the team wants to see Shedeur really lock in with the coaches and mastering the new playbook.

“The biggest thing that he can do is learn the new offense. Get in with the new coaching staff once our offseason starts. Continue to work on his body physically and then make strides when we actually get on the grass,” Berry concluded.

If you’re a Shedeur Sanders supporter, that’s not what you want to hear from the GM. Head Coach Todd Monken hasn’t committed to Sanders either, but he has spoken glowingly of Shedeur’s potential and looks forward to working with him.

Shedeur Surprises Cleveland Browns Head Coach Todd Monken With Unique Birthday Gift

In a recent interview, Monken, who was pivotal in Lamar Jackson’s ascension to lethal dual-threat QB, said he can see Shedeur as the starter and appreciates Shedeur’s “elite play-making ability.”

With more experience, naturally, he will begin to really lean into his talents. Shedeur’s leadership ability and unique style remain unquestioned. In fact, he sent the Browns’ new head coach a unique birthday gift, which really surprised Monken — and also set off some fans, who misinterpreted the gesture.

Monken told reporters on Tuesday:

“For my birthday I got this package. I thought it was from my wife. I open it up and it’s this porcelain horse head. It’s from Shedeur. He sent me a gift on my birthday. I asked him what the meaning was and he said, ‘Well I really liked it and I got myself one. I was like great.’”

Fans React To Shedeur Sanders Giving Head Coach A Birthday Gift

“Moving like Vito corleone lol,” said one fan who approved of Shedeur’s gift. “He’s trying to play teacher’s pet, means he doesn’t believe he is the guy,” argued another on X. “What a suck up, but that won’t get him the job,” added a third.

Buckle up for more Shedeur Sanders drama in Cleveland, where even if they have their minds made up about something, the organization has to make it worse before it gets better.