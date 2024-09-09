‘I Just Need Deshaun Watson To Give Me 85 to 90 Percent Of What He Once Was’: Deshaun Watson Might Be NFL’s First $230M Bust

For the Cleveland Browns, Sunday’s season opening loss to the Dallas Cowboys isn’t all that bad when you consider the opponent. In the 33-17 loss the Browns were completely out-coached, out-schemed and plain out-roughed. While it’s just Week 1 of the 2024 season, there was something else that seems a bit more alarming.

Star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who’s being paid $46 million per season, looks nothing like the guy who as a member of the Houston Texans was selected to the Pro Bowl three times and led the league in passing yards in 2020.

Since his return from his two-year hiatus after being accused of sexual assault by massage therapists, Watson has suffered a season-ending injury and looks like a shell of his former self. He’s only made 13 starts in three seasons.

Deshaun Watson and the Browns have not been able to get anything going vs the Cowboys defense today. pic.twitter.com/7jzncjyjBv — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 8, 2024

Stefanski Says Line Must Be Better, But Watson Looks Like A Lemon

In Sunday’s loss, Watson was pedestrian, going 24-for-45 for 169 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He was sacked six times and harassed (17 hits) for a good portion of the day. But, there were still opportunities to make plays, and he just didn’t. That’s not why owner Jimmy Haslam signed him to at the time a league record five-year, $230 million extension after acquiring him via trade.

Following Sunday’s loss, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski who has won two NFL Coach of the Year awards, in the last four seasons including last year, mentioned that his offensive line needed to be better.

“We can’t let our quarterback get hit that many times, period,” Stefanski said. You can’t let that happen.”

Stefanski also mentioned that he needs to scheme the passing game up better.

“There were definitely things I know we can do better. … lot of things we can do in the passing game to get them off the field.”

That’s in regard to extending and taking some pressure off of the defense. But it still doesn’t take away from Watson’s mediocre performance that just wasn’t up to par. He looked like he was afraid to pull the trigger and push the football downfield on different occasions when opportunities were there. His passes didn’t have their usual tight spiral and zip, which could be a result of the broken shoulder injury he suffered last November.

🎙️@TheJonasKnox breaks down how EVERYTHING about Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns has been odd since they linked up.



Full Breakdown: https://t.co/vioyuozEHx pic.twitter.com/1yvCSFG5hv — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) September 2, 2024

Shannon Sharpe Says This Is It For Watson

Speaking earlier in the week during a segment on ESPN’s ”First Take,” Sharpe spoke about the pressure on Watson as he entered year three of his huge deal.

“For me when I look at the Cleveland Browns, if I’m Deshaun Watson, it’s either now or never. He’s under immense pressure. That big contract, he has yet to live up to it because of injuries and obviously whatever happened off the field in Houston. I just need Deshaun Watson to give me 85 to 90 percent of what he once was. I like the Cleveland Browns.”

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshuan Watson hasn’t lived up to his $230M guaranteed deal and has Cleveland Browns fans worried following poor Week 1 performance. (Photo: Getty Images)

Sharpe even picked the Browns to face the reigning two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. After seeing Watson play Sunday it be hard pressed to the Browns anywhere near the AFC title game in late January.

To his credit Watson, has had a rough week losing his dad recently and a former teammate on Saturday.