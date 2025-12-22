‘That Franchise Would Be Doing Him A Favor’: Shedeur Sanders Checks Reporter Trying To ‘Trap’ Him Amidst Trade Rumors and 2026 NFL Draft Predictions

Shedeur Sanders did a solid job as the Cleveland Browns’ sacrificial lamb as the franchise tanks for draft positioning, leaving the rookie to basically fend for himself for the remainder of the season. Despite being set up to fail miserably, Sanders continues to show that he is a future starting quarterback in the NFL after a 23-20 loss to a desperate Buffalo Bills team.

Reports Say Browns To Trade Shedeur Sanders, Draft QB In 2026

ESPN’s Aaron Goldhammer believes the Browns will trade Shedeur Sanders — who was 20-of-29 for 157 yards and a TD on Sunday – this offseason and draft a QB in 2026.

Goldhammer says, “I think the Browns will be drafting a quarterback.” This would truly be a blessing for the rookie, who has had to deal with what’s been described by NFL analysts as “malpractice,” “dysfunction” and “sabotage” since his arrival in Ohio.

ESPN reporter Aaron Goldhammer says Shedeur Sanders will be traded and Cleveland Browns will select yet another quarterback in 2026 NFL Draft. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

At 3-12, the Browns are contending for the No. 1 overall pick. While they have deficiencies all over the field, word is the front office will do the lazy and predictable move and draft ANOTHER quarterback after drafting Dillon Gabriel (3rd round) and Shedeur Sanders (5th round) in 2025 and then creating a huge mess at the position, while social media took on a life of its own. Deshaun Watson is out there living the life of luxury as well.

The Cleveland Browns have had more than 40 different quarterbacks since 1999. So at some point they have to fix the real problems and stop trying to blame rookie quarterbacks for not turning cow dung into priceless pearls.

Shedeur Sanders Checks Reporter For Trying To Start Trouble

Reporters in Cleveland are also running the same tired playbook, asking Sanders his opinion about specific play calls that head coach Kevin Stefanski ran, in particular a crucial fourth-and-2 play from their own 44-yard line with 5:08 remaining in the game. Sanders was caught from behind for a sack, giving the Bills the ball in field-goal range.

Shedeur Sanders on being asked if the coaching decisions were right vs. the Bills pic.twitter.com/SzCsOAC2mX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 21, 2025

“I know you can’t be asking me that question. C’mon on man,” Shedeur told the reporter. “ If we want to change the narrative and change the franchise, then we have to speak. Those kinds of things separate us. A lot of the players get these types of questions. We want to be working with you all and we want to be proactive, but when questions are asked to us players and it’s pitting stuff against each other, come on now.”

Did Shedeur Sanders Answer Reporter Correctly?

Shedeur was 100 percent correct. It was absurd to ask the rookie if he disagreed with his head coach’s call. Especially after all of the nonsense and character assassination the media and people within the league put him through since draft day. There’s a sick fan base of people who want Shedeur to fail and try to twist everything he says.

The response to his response to the reporter trying to start soap opera drama should be positive. Shedeur avoided further issues, defended his team and checked the reporter. Letting him know that they have to work together to change the culture of the franchise, which has usually been a losing one year after year. A franchise that has never come close to winning a Super Bowl and never had the leader behind center to do it.

Some Cleveland Browns Fans Still Want To Trade Shedeur: Say Nasty Things About Deion’s Son

Instead, the social media moshpit was in full swing, trying to attack the rookie and criticize his game and his character. Using the same old nonsense that certain folks keep spewing about him.

One fan complained:

“His ego even gets in the way here. Making a big deal about the question which draws more attention to it and ironically causes divisiveness.” “He has to be the worst f—g quarterback I’ve ever seen You are gonna have so many Black people trying to back this kid up and this is why the NFL is going to shit. If he was white, I would say the same f*cking thing,” an aggressive fan wrote on X. “Draft Mendoza and trade Sanders. I’m not sure we would get much,” said a Browns fan supporting a trade of Shedeur. “Bro just answer the question or don’t answer at all it’s simple bro no need to give a lesson speech,” said another fan who didn’t agree with the way Sanders answered the reporter.

Shedeur Fans Push Back Against Attacks By Browns Fans Spewing Negative Criticisms

Shedeur had his share of supporters who pushed back against the negative comments and trade suggestions.

“He’s handled these questions well. Give him credit. It’s a media trap and he didn’t fall into it,” one netizen said. “Shedeur’s got a tough job navigating those questions. It’s a no-win situation to critique coaching,” a fan said on X. “That franchise would be doing him a favor,” said a Shedeur supporter.

Shedeur was commended for the way he answered the question by fans who recognized it as a set up for more drama.

“It’s hard to name many 23-year-old NFL quarterbacks who could absorb the nonstop criticism and backlash he’s faced since the spring draft and still be here, standing tall and fighting through it,” a supporter wrote. It’s hard to name many 23-year-old NFL quarterbacks who could absorb the nonstop criticism and backlash he’s faced since the spring draft and still be here, standing tall and fighting through it. — Jasher®️ (@jashercox) December 22, 2025 “Ill say it for him since he can’t get the words out, “stop asking me divisive questions, im a rookie and my job is to listen to my coaches and put my team in position to succeed” another quipped.

Anything Shedeur Sanders Does Is Dissected, Analyzed, Criticized and Often Demonized

Shedeur has been a lightning rod and social media firecracker for the past three seasons. The opinion surrounding his game, just five starts into his career at the end of a miserable season is a phenomenon unlike anything we have seen in our generation. There hasn’t been a more scrutinized player in football than Shedeur Sanders, and whether he performs above expectations or struggles, someone always has something to say. Most of the time, it’s negative and has very little to do with his ability to play football.

Being Traded Would Be A Blessing For Shedeur: There’s A Market For His Arm Talent and Potential

Being traded would probably be the best thing the Browns can do for Shedeur, who has proven he can compete for a starting job on the right team. There are at least five NFL teams (Jets, Raiders, Cardinals, Vikings, Falcons, etc) that could use his services, regardless of who they think they will be drafting in a weak 2026 NFL Draft for quarterbacks. He’s just beginning his pro football journey and the situation in Cleveland undoubtedly strengthened his character and his mettle. Leaving it behind would be a blessing.

There’s nothing that organization has done that would give Shedeur any confidence or reason to stay. Shedeur wants to lead a turnaround, but some fans just don’t want him around. That will ultimately be their loss. He already has the arm talent. He knows how to conduct himself as a leader within protocols in an interview. We have seen it. Denying it is just hate, and that’s what Twitter trolls and opportunists with microphones tend to do.