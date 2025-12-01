‘That’s A Rude Question To Ask’: Shedeur Sanders Shoots Down Reporter Trying To Pit Him Against Head Coach Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns didn’t fare too well in rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ second start and first home start. The Browns fell (26-8) to the San Francisco 49ers at Huntington Bank Field located on the shores of Lake Erie. Sanders, had an average game, passing for 149 yards and one touchdown on 16-25 passing.



Sanders was sacked three times, and besides his 34-yard touchdown pass to tight end Harold Fannin Jr., there wasn’t much else to cheer about expect edge rusher Myles Garrett adding to his sack total (19), making him the first player in league history to post 19 sacks in just 12 games. Garrett coming close to setting the sack record wasn’t the talk of the locker room at game’s end, that was reserved for Sanders and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Shedeur Sanders defends the calls by Kevin Stefanski in today's game pic.twitter.com/LHtrA4G0mc — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 30, 2025

Reporter Sets The Trap Shedeur Doesn’t Fall For The Bait

Speaking with reporters in his postgame presser, Sanders discussed what he needs to improve at to give the team a better chance at winning. Sanders’ self accountability has been on full display each time he’s touched the field, and Sunday was no different. When a reporter attempted to get him to talk about the aforementioned Stefanski, Sanders shot him down with this response.

“I mean first that’s a rude question to ask if I think if it was a great call by my coach,” Sanders said. “… I like being out there playing. So, whatever that comes with it comes with. We’re not going to be here and ever point no finger at no coach or do anything like that. That’s extremely disrespectful. That’s not even in my place.”

The question was in relation to Stefanski taking more risks with Sanders at quarterback than he did with Dillon Gabriel. The gameplan looks to be totally different when Sanders is under center versus when Gabriel is. Some believe it’s an attempt to sabotage Sanders, and based on his actions towards Sanders since he’s been in Cleveland it would hard for him to argue any other way.

Shedeur Sanders introduced for the first time as Browns QB1 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Hr8SVSOnMs — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) November 30, 2025

Shedeur Is His Own Greatest Critic

Stating that he knows he needs to be better in order to lead and help the Browns win, Sanders told reporters this…

“Obviously we lost, so I ain’t play well,” Sanders said. “There’s definitely things on film I’m going to look back and want to get back and want to see but at least moving forward I know what we could do differently going about the week and being able to get fully, fully prepared for every possibility.”

“Even when I shoot my shot and I miss, I just got to keep shooting and keep bringing everybody together. I know the offense and the team is counting on me to do my job and do what I gotta do and I feel like I failed them today,” he added.

The Browns only score of Sunday’s loss to Niners came on tight end Harold Fannie Jr.’s 34-yard touchdown catch.

It was the fourth 30-plus-yard pass of his brief NFL career — double what Joe Flacco (two) and Gabriel (zero) managed between them this season. What Sanders lacks in experience, he more than makes up for in confidence, swagger, bravado and big-play ability.

What’s Next For Sanders?

With the Browns out of the playoff picture for a while now, the aforementioned Stefanski announced that Sanders will be the team’s Week 14 starter against the Titans. The game could go a long way in determining who will have the No.1 pick in April’s draft.

But, it will be another opportunity for Sanders to showcase his talents while facing No.1 overall pick and friend Cam Ward.