Reports Say Kevin Stefanski Wants Out Of ‘Constant Circus’ In Cleveland: Losing HC Is Tired Of Being Second-Guessed About Handling Of Shedeur Sanders 

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has been catching strays all over the place since Shedeur Sanders proved that he was being mishandled by the organization, which prompted the calls for Stefanski’s job.

Reports Say Kevin Stefanski Wants Out Of Cleveland

Before he can get axed, according to a recent post, reporter Albert Breer says Stefanski may not want to stick around for any more embarrassment or second-guessing.

“Albert Breer reported that Kevin Stefanski likely wants out of Cleveland. Dude is 6-24 (.250) over the last 2 years and thinks he deserves better. Oh and I’m also now convinced that Stefanski is Breer’s source inside… Tell me I’m wrong.”

Albert Breer reported that Kevin Stefanski likely wants out of Cleveland.



Dude is 6-24 (.250) over the last 2 years and thinks he deserves better 😂



— Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) December 9, 2025

On ‘Monday Morning Quarterback’, Breer suggested that Stefanski isn’t too happy with the way he’s been misrepresented as “sabotaging” Shedeur or not liking him, and ultimately that would be what forces him to ask out in Cleveland.

Looking at the current chain of events from Stefanski’s perspective, Breer says “one thing that would be really frustrating for me if I were the coach in Cleveland is you try to make decisions for football reasons and nobody will accept them.”

Breer says the information he has gotten from people who work for Cleveland is that the past 6,7, or 8 months, the quarterback situation was handled “in a way that was totally based on football decisions.” Despite how media and others have portrayed it.

Breer argues that many of Stefanski’s decisions have been second-guessed over the years and even more with the Shedeur situation so it’s “constantly a circus” with the Cleveland Browns.

“Well wouldn’t you be sick of it,” Breer said, before adding that Stefanski might agree at this point that a mutual parting of ways is the answer.

Kevin Stefanski Has Nobody To Blame But Himself For Circus In Cleveland

Stefanski has nobody to blame but himself. He has a 6-24 record over the past two seasons and when your team is that inept you’re going to get questioned by anyone with two eyes.

He tried to stand with the losing side and support the nonsense that was being spewed about Shedeur Sanders and feed into the blackballing of a superb talent while knowing damn well his job was at stake and he needed to put the best talent possible on the field.

I’m sure he had misrepresented just how popular Shedeur was among younger fans beyond the football field and how the venom directed at the Sanders family galvanized non-football fans to support Shedeur thus bringing more eyes to the Cleveland Browns head coach position than it has ever had throughout its existence.

Stefanski treated Shedeur like the fifth-round maybe that liars and false NFL prophets tried to convince us he was. This is after watching every college game he’s ever played on television because any school he was affiliated with as QB – whether it be HBCU or Power 5 – immediately became a national story.

Stefanski could have saved himself plenty of trouble by having a real quarterback competition and accepting the fact that his quarterback room was trash and Shedeur was the most promising prospect for a future franchise player that the team has had since the $230M DeShaun Watson debacle.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has finally named Shedeur Sanders the starting QB for the remainder of the season. There are also reports that Stefanski wants out of the Cleveland QB circus because his decisions are always second-guessed. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Shedeur Sanders Has Earned Starting Job For Cleveland Browns: Three Postseason Trips In Last 22 Seasons

Instead, he fed into the nonsense and the off-the-field narratives that were being twisted about Shedeur. Stefanski thought it was cool to dismiss Shedeur and downplay his talents. Look at us with a straight face and try to make us believe that Kenny Pickett and old Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel or a washed Watson was going to lead the franchise to some kind of prominence.

Cleveland Browns have made just three playoff appearances in the last 22 years and Stefanski chose to further tank his franchise rather than give the organization and fans a breath of fresh air and a born winner that they could finally get behind.

Fast forward to Week 15 of the NFL season and Shedeur Sanders is a bigger star than he’s ever been after just three starts. His four-TD performance while throwing for 364 yards finally forced Stefanski to name him as the starter for the remainder of the season.

Kevin Stefanski Never Believed In Shedeur, Might Have To Go

For sure, it was time for all Shedeur haters in the “building” to eat crow. And looking back at it all, the two-time NFL Coach of the Year, will deeply regret how he allowed himself to get pulled into the social media mosh pit and totally cloud his judgement about what’s important for himself and the franchise.

Now everybody from Skip Bayless to your local Cleveland bus driver is calling for Stefanski’s job. Like any of the so-called scouts, analysts and exports who tried to diminish Sanders’ worth and dismiss him as a non-factor without ever seeing him touch an NFL field, Stefanski’s talent evaluation can no longer be trusted.

Quarterback is considered the most important and pressure-filled position in all of sports. So if a head coach can’t access his talent properly, he might have to move on.