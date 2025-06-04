‘That’s What I Was Told’: Stephen A. Smith Exposes Shedeur Sanders Draft Drop As Petty NFL Owners Collusion….Nobody’s Shocked

The social media battles about Shedeur Sanders‘ draft slide turned into a war of words, anonymous sources and questions about the NFL readiness of one of college football’s most explosive talents and polarizing personalities. Deion Sanders was known for being flashy, but he was also known for being prepared, dedicated to the game and a student of the craft. If Shedeur is the chip off the old block that critics say. And Sanders has been this helicopter parent throughout the quarterback’s successful career, then what is the probability that he didn’t also prep his sons on meeting with teams.

Deion Sanders Says He’s Hurt By Shedeur Draft Drop

Deion didn’t speak on Shedeur’s perplexing draft slide, but as the rookie continues to impress in camp, his father is getting more comfortable addressing the situation.

“It did hurt,” Deion Sanders said of Shedeur Sanders’ draft slide. “It did hurt.”.

For months, the former Colorado QB was projected as a Day 1 prospect. He won The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award in college and has an all-time completion percentage above 70. But on draft day, the charismatic field general was the subject of a smear campaign the likes of which we have never seen, and he slipped all the way to the fifth round as the 144 overall.

Rumors and whispers and ideas purposely fed to the media and then to the public suggested Shedeur was unprofessional with whispers claiming that he wore headphones in meetings and supposedly the Giants leaked info that he showed up unprepared.

Stephen A. Smith Says Owners Colluded Not To Draft Shedeur

Deion Sanders directly denounced such rumors as “foolish” and “hurtful.”

Finally, Stephen a. Smith has taken the gloves off and is exposing the nefarious forces behind Shedeur’s shady draft drop.

In an episode on ESPN’s First Take on June 3, Stephen A. Smith supports Deion Sanders’ notion that Shedeur’s draft horror had nothing to do with being unprofessional.

“I know of owners who went to their personnel in the draft room, ‘you’re not drafting him.’” he said, dropping a bombshell. “That’s what I was told. And I’ve been a reporter for 30 years.”

Smith says what people have said a thousand times over. Shedeur’s draft snub had to do with his father. Humbling a man who was crushing every aspect of his life and taking his talented sons along for the ride. Teams’ unwillingness to deal with the power he wields and the attention they fear he can bring if things don’t go his way.

“If my son comes on this particular team, if this team drafts him, we might have to deal with Deion,” Smith explained. “Because if Deion ain’t satisfied with how we’re doing, who knows… what if people start clamping for him to be the head coach because we ain’t doing what they think we should do now that we got his son here on this franchise?”

NFL owners don’t want anyone to be bigger than the team. The Coach Prime spotlight is as bright as any and he’s a media magnet. The same for Shedeur who has a huge following of young fans dating back to his day on Deion’s reality show.

Stephen A. Smith did admit that Deion Sanders’ comments concerning where he would allow Shedeur to be drafted and how he would pull an “Eli Manning” and refuse to go to a team that didn’t have what they were looking for, didn’t help the situation. When people hang on your every word like they do Deion, a statement like that almost forces owners’ hands So they send him a message, not to play in their faces or they will do the same.

“That does not mean that Deion is not telling the truth when he says there’s no way in hell my son walked into an interview like that,” he said. “Once again, it’s a nugget of intel where you see people trying to go against you intentionally to put a reflection upon you and your son because of their feelings about Deion Sanders.” Stephen A. Smith Says Deion Sanders Wouldn’t Lie

You won’t find anyone who knows Deion Sanders personally that will call him a liar or a man that lacks integrity. His religious base also stays intact throughout his travels, triumphs and tribulations.

So, if he says he prepared his son for the meetings and for those situations over the last two decades of his son’s existence, then Smith says you have to take his word for it. Saying that several owners told their staff not to draft Shedeur is also very believable because regardless of what you think about Shedeur. The way he has dominated the other quarterbacks in Cleveland Browns camp and OTAs just shows that his fifth-round billing was bogus. Now all he has to do is keep performing and all of this will be a bad memory.