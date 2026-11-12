‘Shedeur Sanders Should Be Starting For The Cleveland Browns’: RG3 Gets Massive Backlash For Saying Deshaun Watson Should Stay On The Bench This Sunday  

Shedeur Sanders is back to the bench for this Sunday’s Cleveland Browns matchup with the Houston Texans. Deshaun Watson has recovered from his concussion and is looking forward to playing against his old squad, where he enjoyed his best years and rose to elite status. But there are some Shedeur haters who think it’s former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III who has bumped his head.

RG3 thinks Shedeur Sanders should be named the Cleveland Browns quarterback after his performance in a loss to the Saints last Sunday. (Getty Images )

On a Nov. 11 episode of his “Outta Pocket With RG3” podcast, Griffin said he believes Sanders should remain the Browns’ starting quarterback after his performance in a close loss to the Saints. The former dual-threat assassin argues that Shedeur’s ability to create explosive plays and inspire his teammates gives him an edge over Watson.

“Fact. Scream it from the mountaintops. Shedeur Sanders should be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns,” Griffin proclaimed. “He gives the Browns explosive plays that Deshaun Watson hasn’t. I know Shedeur and the Browns lost their game in overtime, but the way that he played and how he inspired the rest of his team, in my opinion, is why he should be the starting quarterback going forward. How does your backup, who doesn’t get any reps throughout the week, go out and outperform your starter? That, to me, is a sign that he should have been the starter from the beginning of the season.”

There are plenty of people who agree with RG3 and felt that Sanders should have been the starter coming out of training camp. He not only gives the Browns a better chance going forward into the future, but he simply has a better public image than Watson and concerns himself with connecting with the local communities in ways that enhance those he comes in contact with.

“There are not many idiot Browns fans on X who believe he should be the starter, but I can guarantee many players on the team believe he should have been the starter game 1 and should still be the starter today. It’s very clear Shedeur is well liked by his teammates,” one user commented on X.

How come the image doesn’t matter in this instance? The quarterback is the face of the franchise and Watson has some skeletons that he won’t ever fully shake. Maybe if he won the first-ever Cleveland Browns Super Bowl trophy, but that’s about as likely as Sanders starting this weekend.

Anti-Shedeur Sanders Mob Come For Robert Griffin III

RG3 did face some backlash from the anti-Shedeur contingent, who want to keep him buried on the bench so they can continue to push an absurd narrative about how inept he is as a starting quarterback. When his own coach Todd Monken and New Orleans Saints coach Kellen Moore — among others – already raved about his pro readiness, playmaking ability and bright future.

“Arguably the dumbest thing an NFL hack has ever said out loud,” one dissenting fan named Peter re-captioned above RG3’s post on X. “There’s not a single person in the Browns locker room who feels this way.”

“You mean the former 2nd overall pick RG3, who won the Heisman, and won offensive rookie of the year? That hack? Peter, I ask this respectfully..have you ever even thrown a football or played any competitive sport in your entire life?” one commenter barked back in RG3’s defense.

“Are you in the locker room?,” another fan asked. “Multiple guys have said they vibe with Shedeur due to being around the same age. Watson is in his 30s.”

“How would you know ? You on the team ? I don’t think so bud,” another Shedeur fan clapped back at the post insulting RG3’s support of Shedeur as starter.

Sanders’ 297-yard, two touchdown performance against the New Orleans Saints has once again sparked controversy concerning who should be starting for the Browns, who are at a major crossroads as an organization. The team is 5-4, sitting two games behind the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers with the Ravens nipping at their heels and ready to roll out an upgrade to Tyler Huntley at quarterback in Jacoby Brissett.