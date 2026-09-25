‘Now That’s A Close Knit Family’: Robert Griffin III Alleges That BYU Quarterback Bear Bachmeier Told Him That His Family Eats Dinner in Their Birthday Suits

The BYU Cougars are off to a 3-0 start to the 2026 season, and one of the primary drivers of their success has been the play of quarterback Bear Bachmeier. The sophomore signal-caller continues to impress with his leadership, physical toughness, and playmaking ability when protection breaks down.

Off the field, Bachmeier remains closely tied to his family and their well-being. However, an anecdote shared by Fox Sports analyst Robert Griffin III during a recent broadcast brought unexpected attention to the family’s off-field traditions. Whether Griffin was lightheartedly exaggerating or simply leaning into his signature viral commentary, the broadcast moment quickly caught the attention of college football fans.

NFL analyst Robert Griffin III says BYU QB Bear Bachmeier told him that his family eats in the nude. (Screenshot/Bear Bachmeier Instagram/Getty Images)

Griffin Spill the Beans LITERALLY

As cameras cut to Bachmeier’s mother in the stands during the fourth quarter of BYU’s win over Arizona, RGIII shared a bizarre anecdote on the live FOX Sports broadcast. Griffin claimed that during pregame production meetings, Bachmeier revealed his family occasionally eats dinner naked. Griffin linked the habit to the sophomore quarterback’s 15-pound offseason weight loss, alleging that Bachmeier’s father called him fat after taking off his shirt at the dinner table.

Griffin’s Colleague Surprised by Griffin’s Revelation

Play-by-play announcer Connor Onion was caught off guard on air when RG III — the 2012 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year — asked if he ate naked with his family. Onion deflected, replying, “Do I have to answer that?”

While Bachmeier has not publicly addressed the claim, fans and commentators have speculated that the comment was likely a locker-room joke, hyperbole describing a rowdy household where the brothers frequently went shirtless after roughhousing, or simply a piece of casual pregame banter that should have remained off the air.

Fans Chime In

Social media users quickly seized on the broadcast moment, turning Griffin’s comments into a viral focal point.

“Now that’s a close knit family,” a fan said.

“Imagine sitting naked next to your dad eating dinner,” another fan said.

“With all due respect, I heard his mom wears pasties LOL,” a fan joked.

“Whatever happened to saying grace and passing the potatoes?,” a fan asked.

“The CIA wouldn’t be able to get that info out of me,” someone else mentioned.

“Hope the dining room chairs aren’t wicker,” a fan commented.

“Gives a whole new meaning to the phrase ‘soup to nuts,” another fan quipped.

“You expect normal behavior from a BYU QB who wears 47?,” a fan spewed.