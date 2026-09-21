‘Dude Tried to Sneak Himself in There’: Robert Griffin III Says He’s Among the Former NFL QBs That Should Still Be in the League

Former NFL quarterback and current analyst Robert Griffin III publicly made a case for himself as a potential veteran quarterback option following the Atlanta Falcons’ lopsided 34-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Griffin argued that NFL teams dealing with quarterback injuries or struggles are making a mistake by ignoring proven veterans like himself. Although RG3 has not taken an NFL snap since playing for the Baltimore Ravens in December 2020, the 36-year-old made it clear that he does not consider himself officially retired and is openly pitching an NFL comeback.

Griffin Talking Heavy on X Account

“When Cooper Rush and Jack Strand are stinking it up in Atlanta it makes zero sense that QBs like Cam Newton, Jimmy Garoppolo, Ryan Tannehill and myself aren’t the veteran presence in the room to stabilize teams when their QB goes down. These guys were playing for Carolina today,” Griffin said.

Rush threw four interceptions and lost a fumble through his first two games, including two interceptions and a lost fumble against the Panthers before being benched for rookie Jack Strand. Strand then threw an interception on his first NFL pass, which Carolina returned for a touchdown.

Beyond the Falcons, RG3 also recently blasted the Houston Texans’ offensive approach in their Week 2 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. With top receiver Nico Collins sidelined by a hamstring injury, C.J. Stroud attempted 55 passes while the Texans ran the ball just 18 times. Griffin called the game plan “coaching malpractice,” arguing that Houston put too much of the offensive burden on Stroud.

Fans Chime In

“It’s politics as to why Cam Newton, and/or yourself aren’t signed to a roster. People care more about perception than reality,” a fan said.

“Dude tried to sneak himself in there,” another fan said.

“RGIII putting ‘and myself’ after Cam Newton, Jimmy Garoppolo and Ryan Tannehill is like listing failed restaurant chains and saying “Red Lobster, Boston Market, TGI Fridays and my daughter’s Fisher-Price kitchen,” someone else replied.

“You would know about stinking it up. Pretty sure Cooper Rush has a higher winning percentage than you,” a person commented.

“If it makes you feel better I would have taken you with a blindfold on over what we had on the field in Atlanta today,” a fan mentioned.

What’s Next for RG3

Since stepping away from the field, Griffin has focused on sports media, broadcasting, and digital content creation — all while maintaining he remains ready for an NFL backup role. After joining ESPN in 2021 as a college football and NFL analyst, Griffin moved to FOX Sports as a game analyst. He also co-hosts the digital podcast “Outta Pocket with RGIII” alongside his wife, Grete Griffin, under a distribution partnership with FOX Sports and Red Seat Venture

Griffin has also publicly expressed interest in competing for Team USA in flag football at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where the sport will make its Olympic debut. He earned a spot in Team USA’s 2026 flag-football training camp but later withdrew from the selection process because of a prior commitment, while reiterating his excitement about competing for a place at LA28.

Griffin has never been short on confidence, and his latest comments prove just that.